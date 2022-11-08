A Vernon Parish man was arrested by Fort Polk Military Police after crashing his vehicle on the installation in an attempt to flee from local law enforcement. Bobby Ray Stolzle faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer, in addition to numerous traffic violations, in relation to the chase that began Friday evening in Leesville.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO