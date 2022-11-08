ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 9, 2022. Levar Damond Toussain Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug. Jonathan K. Jenkins, 38, Gretna: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAPT

Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Vernon man arrested after crashing vehicle on Fort Polk during pursuit

A Vernon Parish man was arrested by Fort Polk Military Police after crashing his vehicle on the installation in an attempt to flee from local law enforcement. Bobby Ray Stolzle faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer, in addition to numerous traffic violations, in relation to the chase that began Friday evening in Leesville.
VERNON PARISH, LA
WLBT

Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
VICKSBURG, MS
KPLC TV

Dashcam video captures explosion at grain elevator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397. No injuries were reported, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. It’s suspected that something ignited dust in the grain elevator, causing the explosion, according to Assistant Fire Chief...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury lifts burn ban

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all of Calcasieu Parish, effective immediately. The ban was issued on Oct. 13 due to lack of rain and severe drought conditions. Residents are asked to use caution when doing any outdoor burning.
WJTV 12

Man arrested in Louisiana for Natchez armed robberies

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Vidalia, Louisiana, for the armed robberies of two Natchez businesses. Officials with the Natchez Police Department (NPD) said the first armed robbery occurred at Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive on Saturday, October 29. The suspect had already left the scene when officers arrived, […]
NATCHEZ, MS

