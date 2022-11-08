Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 9, 2022. Levar Damond Toussain Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug. Jonathan K. Jenkins, 38, Gretna: Possession of a Schedule II...
WLBT
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work. According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank...
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
Man sentenced to 5 years after 2019 shooting outside Port Arthur Tiger Mart left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 25-year-old Port Arthur man will spend the next five years in prison after a 2019 shooting outside of a store left one man injured. Demonte Thomas previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a September 2019 shooting outside a Port Arthur Tiger Mart.
Lake Charles American Press
Vernon man arrested after crashing vehicle on Fort Polk during pursuit
A Vernon Parish man was arrested by Fort Polk Military Police after crashing his vehicle on the installation in an attempt to flee from local law enforcement. Bobby Ray Stolzle faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer, in addition to numerous traffic violations, in relation to the chase that began Friday evening in Leesville.
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
WLBT
Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found
JACKSON, Miss. — A dog in Jackson, Mississippi, was reportedly found walking around with a severed human arm which led investigators to find additional human remains minus a head. According to WLBT, on Saturday the Jackson Police Department was called out to an area in South Jackson after a...
KPLC TV
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain elevator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397. No injuries were reported, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. It’s suspected that something ignited dust in the grain elevator, causing the explosion, according to Assistant Fire Chief...
Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested
A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday for multiple fires he allegedly set around Jackson. The post Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
Silsbee man sentenced to 10 years after attempted robbery outside Beaumont Family Dollar left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old man from Silsbee will spend the next 10 years in prison after an attempted robbery outside of a Family Dollar in Beaumont left a victim injured. Johnny Ray Jones pled guilty to aggravated robbery. If Jones had stood trial and was found guilty, he...
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury lifts burn ban
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all of Calcasieu Parish, effective immediately. The ban was issued on Oct. 13 due to lack of rain and severe drought conditions. Residents are asked to use caution when doing any outdoor burning.
Man arrested in Louisiana for Natchez armed robberies
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Vidalia, Louisiana, for the armed robberies of two Natchez businesses. Officials with the Natchez Police Department (NPD) said the first armed robbery occurred at Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive on Saturday, October 29. The suspect had already left the scene when officers arrived, […]
calcasieu.info
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022.
