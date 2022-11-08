ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio's third Sprouts Farmers Market opening on the West Side this Friday

By Nina Rangel
 2 days ago
The new Sprouts Farmers Market will give the Phoenix-based grocery chain three San Antonio stores.
San Antonio’s West Side will is about to gain another spot to grab fresh organic produce, bulk nuts and supplements.

The city’s third Sprouts Farmers Market will open at 9702 State Highway 151 this Friday, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area. The store will throw open its doors at 7 a.m. following a ribbon cutting 15 minutes prior.

The weekend-long opening celebration will include live music, kids’ games, prizes and samples. The festivities will conclude Sunday with an in-store scavenger hunt and Sundae Funday ice cream social from noon until 5 p.m.

The first 250 shoppers Friday and Saturday will receive a reusable bag filled with product samples from featured brands. Guests also will be able to create their own trail mix and will receive a gift with their purchase on Saturday.

Phoenix-based Sprouts also operates San Antonio locations at 22135 S. Bulverde Road and 8101 Callaghan Road. Its newest location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

