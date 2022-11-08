ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw Held Talks With Premier League Rivals Amid Contract Decision

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYNra_0j38bRmz00

Manchester United left back had reportedly held talks with two Premier League rivals over the summer.

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw is hoping to receive a contract extension at Old Trafford. The Englishman has one year left on his current deal with an option to extend should it be taken up.

Shaw however has reportedly held talks with Premier League rivals amid the contract situation at the club. Shaw has found his way back into a regular starting position in Erik Ten Hag ’s side amid a battle with Tyrell Malacia .

With the left back possibly set to travel to Qatar as part of the England squad for the World Cup, many clubs will have an eye on Shaw. With the major inclusion in the side it seems unlikely that United are ready to part ways with the player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3miA_0j38bRmz00

IMAGO / News Images

The report about Shaw’s summer conversations comes from Jacque Talbot . The journalist has revealed that Shaw held talks with Leicester City and Everton in that period.

Talbot reports; “Told Luke Shaw did have talks with Leicester City and Everton over the summer - plus one more side. Everton manager Frank Lampard remains keen on the England LB but player hoping for a contract extension at Old Trafford, which runs out next year - plus option of one more.”

“Shaw wants a five-year deal. Hear that official talks have not begun yet - Man Utd remain concerned about his injury record. Also, the development of Tyrell Malacia could hamper starting place in the first XI under Erik ten Hag.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

“Noises from Carrington suggest things were too ‘comfortable’ in the previous regime, leading to huge slips in form. Ten Hag has a huge overhaul in mind that will see the squad look entirely different by next season.”

