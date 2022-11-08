Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
longislandtennismagazine.com
Sportime Kings Park Adult League Team Reflects on Nationals Experience
Last month, the 55+ Men’s 8.0 team representing the USTA Eastern Section and playing out of Sportime Kings Park participated in the 2022 USTA Nationals in Orlando, Florida. Led by team captains Russ DeFazio and Owen Kassimir, the team would finish with a 2-2 record after it’s two-day, four-match schedule.
newcanaanite.com
Six NCHS Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent To Play Sports in College
Six New Canaan High School seniors signed commitment or “likely” letters Wednesday to play Division I sports in college starting next year. NCHS Athletic Director Jay Egan said the school’s annual ceremony is a way to mark and celebrate an achievement for the student-athletes as well as their families.
wccbcharlotte.com
Girl High School Kicker Making Her Mark.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC-“Last year at a cross country workout, I was running and I was given the opportunity to try out for the team and from there I joined for the last two conference games and then competed in the playoffs with them,” say Charlotte Stavis. Meet Charlotte Stavis,...
lincolntimesnews.com
That’s what country boys keep on doing
LINCOLNTON – This will be the fourth concert that local singer/songwriter Shane Willis has held to benefit people fighting cancer. This one will be held at the James Warren Citizens Center this Saturday and will benefit the family of Judd Harrelson and Dennis Norman. In early 2020, Shane Willis...
onekindesign.com
Tour a warm and inviting home in North Carolina with inspiring details
This wonderfully designed home by Pike Properties features inviting curb appeal and luminous living spaces, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Encompassing a 3,975 square-foot floor plan layout, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in this incredibly desirable residence. From the exterior facade, this home pushes design to a whole...
racedayct.com
The Islip 300 Setup: Entry List, Broadcast Info, Schedule And More
(Press Release from NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications) Some of the best Modified drivers in the Northeast will converge on New York’s Riverhead Raceway this Saturday afternoon for the sixth edition of the Islip 300. Honoring the history of the now-defunct Islip Speedway in nearby Islip, New York, the 300-lap...
Autism Charlotte announces opening of first school in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Autism Charlotte has found a new space to serve the community after shutting down multiple sites in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Oct. 10, 2022, Autism Charlotte took over a newly renovated space in southeast Charlotte to start construction on an academy for children with autism.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC
The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Chef Competes On Food Network’s ‘Chopped’
A big honor for a Charlotte chef. He will be competing on the Food Network’s show, ‘Chopped’. Anthony Denning of ‘Another?Food Truck’ fame will be featured on the show that pits chefs against one another with certain ingredients . The challenge is to create something magical. This is not the first time there has been a showcase of talented Charlotte chefs.
Long Island Restaurant Week: Monroes, Osteria Morini, Small Batch
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Fall Long Island Restaurant Week!
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Full Circle At The New York Emmy’s: Two Oyster Bay families recognized
It was a win-win of a night for Oyster Bay. The New York Emmy Awards were held at the Marriott Marquis in Time Square on Oct. 8. And two news stories, “Restoring an 1834 Mansion in Oyster Bay” by Newsday and “David Carll’s Long Island Legacy” by WABC-TV, won Emmys in the historical and cultural category and were done on Oyster Bay families.
shutter16.com
Stevie Nicks Brings A Little Magic On a Chilly Charlotte Evening
Iconic Singer Plays Sold-Out Show at PNC Music Pavilion. It isn’t every day that we get to witness a legend in action, but Charlotte-area music fans turned out in droves when the one and only Stevie Nicks came to town to close out the concert season in style at PNC Music Pavilion. Nicks is an extraordinary vocalist, songwriter, and producer known for her work with the storied rock band Fleetwood Mac as well as an exceptional solo career. With millions of albums sold, numerous industry awards and accolades, and countless sold-out tours around the world, Stevie is truly something “Dreams” are made of.
wccbcharlotte.com
Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
charlottemagazine.com
Featured Practice: SouthEnd Dentistry
“A major part of our comprehensive philosophy is not only to treat the issue, but treat the root of the issue as well. Our goal is to get our patients established on preventive maintenance and stability after addressing their health concerns.”. Since 2009, SouthEnd Dentistry has built a reputation for...
WBTV
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat
Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
lakenormanpublications.com
Josh’s Farmers Market holds deep roots around town, commissioners learn
MOORESVILLE – The status and prospects for Josh’s Farmers Market will be the subject of a Mooresville Board of Adjustment session on Nov. 15, with owner Josh Graham’s appeal of citations, fines and orders to cease operations scheduled for an evidentiary based, quasi-judicial proceeding. However, during public...
Long Island Restaurant Week: Fauna Restaurant, George Martin The Original, Revel Restaurant and Bar
We start at the beautiful Fauna Restaurant in West Hampton Beach.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Announces Career Exploration Events
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Jobseekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “November is ‘National Career Development Month’...
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
