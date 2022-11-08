Iconic Singer Plays Sold-Out Show at PNC Music Pavilion. It isn’t every day that we get to witness a legend in action, but Charlotte-area music fans turned out in droves when the one and only Stevie Nicks came to town to close out the concert season in style at PNC Music Pavilion. Nicks is an extraordinary vocalist, songwriter, and producer known for her work with the storied rock band Fleetwood Mac as well as an exceptional solo career. With millions of albums sold, numerous industry awards and accolades, and countless sold-out tours around the world, Stevie is truly something “Dreams” are made of.

