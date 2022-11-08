ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Senate Races To Watch On Election Day

By Jovonne Ledet
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Voters have the power Tuesday (November 8) to make consequential decisions on the local, state, and federal levels.

In the U.S. Senate, Democrats currently hold control with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker, but that could all change on Election Day.

Republicans are hoping to flip Senate seats across the country, but especially in states like Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia. Meanwhile, Democrats are looking to grow their control and pick up seats currently held by GOP lawmakers.

The party holding the Senate majority will impact policy on issues such as reproductive rights, religious freedom, LGBTQ+ expression, school curriculum guidelines, and more.

Keep scrolling to see our list of the most highly-contested and consequential Senate races to watch on Election Day.

Georgia

Warnock vs. Walker

A "blue wave" swept over Georgia in 2020, electing two Democratic senators including Raphael Warnock . However, Republicans are hoping the state's history of voting conservative and Warnock's rookie status will help flip the Georgia seat back in their favor with the election of Herschel Walker . Over time, Walker has slightly pulled ahead of Warnock in the polls, but a number of controversies may prevent the Trump-backed candidate from ultimately securing the vote.

North Carolina

Budd vs. Beasley

The North Carolina contest between U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R) and Cheri Beasley is one of the closest Senate races in the nation this election season. Representing the right is Budd, a House representative who pushed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and co-sponsor of a bill to ban abortions nationwide. On the left is Beasley, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court whose agenda includes protecting women's rights and combating the climate crisis.

Wisconsin

Johnson vs. Barnes

In Wisconsin, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is looking to unseat Trump ally and incumbent Republican senator Ron Johnson .

The two have gone back and forth in the polls with Johnson recently gaining an upper hand, but the incumbent's statements about vaccines and the Jan 6. Capitol insurrection ultimately may not land with the majority of Wisconsin voters.

Arizona

Kelly vs. Masters

Incumbent Democratic senator Mark Kelly seemed to be at risk of losing his seat going into the midterms, as it was once occupied by late Republican Senator John McCain . However, Kelly is up against Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters , a longtime election denier who has proved to be a polarizing figure this election season.

Yet, nationwide, Republicans have gained traction in the polls, growing Masters' chance to unseat Kelly.

Nevada

Cortez Masto vs. Laxalt

Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto , the first Latina elected to U.S. Senate, is defending her seat against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in one of the most anticipated races in the nation. Republicans are looking to secure the seat in Nevada to prevent a Democratic majority in the Senate.

Throughout her campaign, Cortez has made her pro-choice values clear, saying voting for Laxalt will lead to the criminalization of abortion nationwide as voters weigh reproductive rights in their election decisions.

Pennsylvania

Fetterman vs. Oz

Pennsylvania's Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is taking on Mehmet Oz , a MAGA-supporting celebrity doctor, in one of the nation's most talked-about Senate races. The two are hoping to fill a seat currently held by a Republican, with Fetterman slightly ahead in the polls.

If Fetterman is successful in his bid, he could be credited with helping Democrats keep control of the Senate.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

