Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness Thrashes £3.2M Pagani Huayra On German Autobahn: “I Couldn’t Wait To Finish”

Ferrari press conferences can feel like death by PowerPoint. Before a journalist is given keys to the car, the marque wants us to know everything. And I do mean everything. From the downforce generated by the rear diffuser to cornering speeds around the Fiorano test track, every nugget of data is converted into brain-melting graphs and infographics. The new 296 GTS is one of the most complicated Ferraris ever, with a plug-in hybrid power-train configuration, a retracting hard-top roof and state-of-the-art chassis tech. And the spec sheet contains more acronyms than a teenager’s text message. You’d expect an arduous PowerPoint marathon,...

1 DAY AGO