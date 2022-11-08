ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Evelyn J. Silcox, 78

Evelyn Jane (Freno) Silcox, age 78, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family. Evelyn was born in Boston, to the late Samuel J. and Helen (Grace) Freno. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1962, and was also a graduate of the Catherine Laboure School of Nursing.
QUINCY, MA
Lydia A. Carbonaro, 94

Lydia Anita (Acciavatti) Carbonaro, age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at the Atrium at Faxon Woods, in the loving comfort of her cherished granddaughter, Michelle Dovner, and her dear daughter, Lori Phillips. Lydia was born and raised in Quincy, to the late Thomas and...
QUINCY, MA
James C. Fabrizio, 52

James C. “Jamie” Fabrizio, age 52, of Pembroke, formerly of Quincy and Braintree, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth, in the comfort of his loving family. Jamie was born in Quincy, raised in Braintree, and was a graduate of Boston...
PEMBROKE, MA
Healey Carries Quincy; Local Legislators Reelected

Maura Healey carried Quincy en route to her victory in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial election on Tuesday, and the city’s local legislators easily turned aside challengers to win new terms. Quincy voters also backed the winners in the remaining statewide contests and the binding referendums on the ballot. Healey, a...
QUINCY, MA
Quincy Voters Head To Polls In State Election

Voters in Quincy and across Massachusetts are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a state election that includes a race for governor and two other open statewide seats, plus contentious referendums. Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m. City Clerk Nicole...
QUINCY, MA

