Evelyn Jane (Freno) Silcox, age 78, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family. Evelyn was born in Boston, to the late Samuel J. and Helen (Grace) Freno. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1962, and was also a graduate of the Catherine Laboure School of Nursing.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO