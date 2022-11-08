ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
TexasHighways

The Texas State Dish: Chili

Whether served on white tablecloths at a swanky restaurant or in a Styrofoam cup mixed with Fritos at a high school football game, there is no argument that chili con carne is a Texas staple. Its origins are debated—many credit its invention to the mid-1800s “chili queens” of San Antonio’s Military Plaza—and so is whether to serve with beans. Since 1983, there have been two competing chili festivals held in November in Terlingua. Maybe writer and Texas native Margaret Cousins said it best: “Chili is not so much food as a state of mind.”
TEXAS STATE
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
SANGER, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest

Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week

Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
DALLAS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware Of The Top 10 Deadliest Animals In Texas

Even though down here in Texas we're all about Southern hospitality, that might not be what some of our animals live by. Being the largest state in the continental United States, there's a lot of wilderness here, but not all the dangerous animals live in the woods or the desert. Some could be hiding in your house.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Houston man has given away over $1 billion

Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
HOUSTON, TX
Joel Eisenberg

H-E-B Expanding Texas Locations

The state’s most popular supermarket chain is expanding within Texas borders, but not outside. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WFAA.com, ScrapeHero.com, and KXAN.com.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Here are the key election results from Texas

View live election results for key contests in Texas. Follow our 2022 midterm election live blog here. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii,...
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

TexasHighways

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

 https://texashighways.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy