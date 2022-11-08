Read full article on original website
The Texas State Dish: Chili
Whether served on white tablecloths at a swanky restaurant or in a Styrofoam cup mixed with Fritos at a high school football game, there is no argument that chili con carne is a Texas staple. Its origins are debated—many credit its invention to the mid-1800s “chili queens” of San Antonio’s Military Plaza—and so is whether to serve with beans. Since 1983, there have been two competing chili festivals held in November in Terlingua. Maybe writer and Texas native Margaret Cousins said it best: “Chili is not so much food as a state of mind.”
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest
Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week
Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
Beware Of The Top 10 Deadliest Animals In Texas
Even though down here in Texas we're all about Southern hospitality, that might not be what some of our animals live by. Being the largest state in the continental United States, there's a lot of wilderness here, but not all the dangerous animals live in the woods or the desert. Some could be hiding in your house.
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
This Houston man has given away over $1 billion
Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of Katie Quackenbush and was seeking $40 million in damages - $10 million in actual damages and $30 million in punitive damages.
A Man Visiting Texas Said Buc-ee's Is ‘Overhyped' & People Are Defending The Store’s Restrooms
Snacks were also part of the discussion. Buc-ee’s convenience stores are widely popular and visited throughout their different U.S. locations, especially in Texas. A lot of travelers usually make it a stop on their way to a new destination and swear by this place’s restrooms and food. However,...
H-E-B Expanding Texas Locations
The state’s most popular supermarket chain is expanding within Texas borders, but not outside. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WFAA.com, ScrapeHero.com, and KXAN.com.
Beto O’Rourke Draws a Famous Actor to Campaign For Him - Will Ferrell
Beto O'Rourke and Will FarrellScreenshot from Twitter. As Beto O’Rourke looks to close the gap in the race for Texas Governor with Greg Abbott, a familiar face was sighted campaigning for him in Texas. Actor and comedian Will Ferrell was in Texas rooting for the Democratic candidate.
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
Here are the key election results from Texas
View live election results for key contests in Texas. Follow our 2022 midterm election live blog here. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii,...
