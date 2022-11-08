Read full article on original website
Atlanta United sign Brooks Lennon to new contract through 2025 MLS season
Atlanta United have signed full-back Brooks Lennon to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. The Fives Stripes also hold the option to extend Lennon's deal through 2026. “We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” Atlanta United vice president...
Columbus Crew's Milos Degenek on Australia World Cup roster
Australia have announced their final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek among those called-up by Graham Arnold. The Socceroos were drawn into Group D where they will begin their competition on November 22 against defending champions France. Following that, they will take Tunisia four days later before finishing their group stage against Denmark on November 30.
FC Cincinnati re-sign Sergio Santos to long-term deal
FC Cincinnati have re-signed forward Sergio Santos to a contract through the 2024 season, with club options for 2025 and 2026. The Brazilian forward joined the side back in early July from the Philadelphia Union and only played in eight games this season. “We’re excited to have Sergio back with...
Orlando City sign defender Luca Petrasso in trade with Toronto FC
Orlando City have acquired Canadian defender Luca Petrasso in a trade with Toronto FC. The Lions have paid an initial $300k in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the 22-year-old, while a further $50k GAM could be paid in both 2024 and 2025 if certain performance metrics are hit. Petrasso qualifies...
Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: results
LAFC (USA) vs. LD Alajuelense (CRC) Orlando City SC (USA) vs. Tigres UANL (MEX) Philadelphia Union (USA) vs. Alianza FC (SLV) Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs. Real España (HON) Schedule:. Round of 16: March 7-9 (first legs) and March 14-16 (second legs) Quarterfinals: April 4-6 (first legs) and April...
FC Dallas sign Sebastian Lletget to long-term deal
FC Dallas has signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract through 2025, with an option year for 2026. The move was made using Targeted Allocation Money. “Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” he said. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms. I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it. I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time."
Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links
Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
NYCFC appoint Nick Cushing as permanent head coach following interim spell
New York City FC have named Nick Cushing as their new permanent head coach, the club announced Thursday. Cushing had been serving as interim head coach since the departure of Ronny Deila in June, overseeing an 8-8-5 record in MLS regular-season play. After an initially slow start, Cushing was able...
Erick Gutierrez's trajectory to his second World Cup with Mexico 'I have great desires'
Erick Gutierrez is set to be headed to the World Cup for the second time with the Mexican national team in November.
The top 30 goalkeepers in the history of the World Cup
The top goalkeepers in the history of the World Cup.
USMNT World Cup roster: 6 surprising omissions
The United States Men's National Team roster for the 2022 World Cup has been revealed and, unsurprisingly, there's plenty of debate surrounding the inclusions.
Paul Arriola reacts to USMNT World Cup snub
FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola has revealed his 'heartbreak' at missing out on the 2022 World Cup with the United States Men's National Team.
Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland World Cup roster
Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri has become the latest MLS player confirmed at the 2022 World Cup after being named on Switzerland's roster for the tournament. Murat Yakin revealed his 26-man roster on Wednesday morning, with Shaqiri a key player on the list alongside Premier League stars like Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria.
Khadija Shaw wins October's Barclays WSL Player of the Month
Manchester City striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has won the Barclays WSL Player of the Month award for October thanks to a prolific few weeks for the Jamaica international. Now in her second season with City, Shaw has stepped out of Ellen White’s shadow so far in 2022/23 following the England veteran’s summer retirement and hasn’t looked back.
2022 World Cup: The easiest and hardest groups
The easiest and hardest groups at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Man City vs Brentford - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Brentford, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Arsenal vs Brighton - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, lineups and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
USMNT announce 26-player roster headed to Qatar
The U.S. men's national team announced the 26-player roster headed to the 2022 World Cup, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headlining the squad.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz: Player ratings as Militao & Kroos strikes see off minnows
Real Madrid won their final game before the start of the World Cup, beating Cadiz 2-1 on Thursday night.
