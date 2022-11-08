ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Northwestern Mutual opens Ormond Beach location

Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, is announcing the. opening of a new office in Ormond Beach. “As a fourth-generation Daytona Beach native, it has been a childhood dream of mine to open an office in my hometown,” said Jessica...
Bethune-Cookman University Damaged by Hurricane Ian

The Daytona Beach, Florida university, evacuated prior to the Hurricane Ian’s landfall over concerns about the safety of their students, faculty, staff, and alumni. A category four storm, Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022, leaving behind downed trees and other debris littering the beautiful campus and significantly damaging some buildings. Closed for over two weeks, classes resumed at Bethune Cookman (B-C U) on October 17th.
Much of Coastal Volusia Eroded by Nicole

Huge swaths of Volusia County's coastline are experiencing extreme erosion due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Several buildings have been deemed unsafe, and untold amounts of sand have been washed away from the beaches. Bridges across the county have been inspected by law enforcement, with...
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
16 Best Restaurants in Ormond Beach, FL

Ormond Beach is a city in Central Florida, located along the Atlantic Coast, just a few miles from Daytona Beach and just an hour away from Orlando. Part of Volusia County, Ormond Beach offers scenic beaches thanks to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the Halifax River that runs across the city.
Veterans Court gives Volusia veterans a second chance

Every time a veteran graduates from the 7th Judicial Circuit Veterans Court, he or she receives a challenge coin. Local Vietnam veteran Arlow Triplett, a mentor of the Veterans Court, can't remember how many coins he's seen awarded, but there's been a lot. He wouldn't dare to put a number on it — but he does know the program has an 85% no return rate, meaning the majority of veterans that do graduate from the initiative don't commit future crimes.
Tropical Storm Nicole Plan for Flagler Schools

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announces our schools will have an early release Wednesday, November 9, 2022. This move is to prepare for the advancing tropical storm that is forecast to become Hurricane Nicole before it makes landfall somewhere along the east coast of Florida. All schools will start at...
May, Henry re-elected to Daytona Beach city commission

In one of the most heated races in the midterm election, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 3 incumbent Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over Steve Miller (1,015 votes), a former city commissioner. “I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me...
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims

The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
Not Again. A1A Suffers Critical Infrastructure Failure with Storm Onslaught

Flagler County, FL (November 10, 2022) It’s been six years since State Road A1A experienced critical infrastructure failure but with the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, the battering of the Atlantic Ocean was too much for the already weakened coastline to sustain and portions of A1A caved to the onslaught.
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm

Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
Volusia officials ask residents to stay off the beach

Though Tropical Storm Nicole has left the area, danger still lurks in Volusia County, said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Informations director, during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 10. "We ask you to remain cognizant of additional weather-related events that can transpire throughout the remainder of this afternoon and...
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
