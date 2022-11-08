Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Northwestern Mutual opens Ormond Beach location
Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, is announcing the. opening of a new office in Ormond Beach. “As a fourth-generation Daytona Beach native, it has been a childhood dream of mine to open an office in my hometown,” said Jessica...
thepositivecommunity.com
Bethune-Cookman University Damaged by Hurricane Ian
The Daytona Beach, Florida university, evacuated prior to the Hurricane Ian’s landfall over concerns about the safety of their students, faculty, staff, and alumni. A category four storm, Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022, leaving behind downed trees and other debris littering the beautiful campus and significantly damaging some buildings. Closed for over two weeks, classes resumed at Bethune Cookman (B-C U) on October 17th.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Much of Coastal Volusia Eroded by Nicole
Huge swaths of Volusia County's coastline are experiencing extreme erosion due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Several buildings have been deemed unsafe, and untold amounts of sand have been washed away from the beaches. Bridges across the county have been inspected by law enforcement, with...
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach is a city in Central Florida, located along the Atlantic Coast, just a few miles from Daytona Beach and just an hour away from Orlando. Part of Volusia County, Ormond Beach offers scenic beaches thanks to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the Halifax River that runs across the city.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Veterans Court gives Volusia veterans a second chance
Every time a veteran graduates from the 7th Judicial Circuit Veterans Court, he or she receives a challenge coin. Local Vietnam veteran Arlow Triplett, a mentor of the Veterans Court, can't remember how many coins he's seen awarded, but there's been a lot. He wouldn't dare to put a number on it — but he does know the program has an 85% no return rate, meaning the majority of veterans that do graduate from the initiative don't commit future crimes.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Tropical Storm Nicole Plan for Flagler Schools
Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announces our schools will have an early release Wednesday, November 9, 2022. This move is to prepare for the advancing tropical storm that is forecast to become Hurricane Nicole before it makes landfall somewhere along the east coast of Florida. All schools will start at...
daytonatimes.com
May, Henry re-elected to Daytona Beach city commission
In one of the most heated races in the midterm election, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 3 incumbent Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over Steve Miller (1,015 votes), a former city commissioner. “I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
palmcoastobserver.com
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Not Again. A1A Suffers Critical Infrastructure Failure with Storm Onslaught
Flagler County, FL (November 10, 2022) It’s been six years since State Road A1A experienced critical infrastructure failure but with the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, the battering of the Atlantic Ocean was too much for the already weakened coastline to sustain and portions of A1A caved to the onslaught.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm
Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
Nicole: Snails, vegetation appear as Lake Monroe crests over wall in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9′s Q McCray has been keeping an eye on conditions in areas of Seminole County, including at Sanford’s Lake Monroe. Early Thursday, he watched as water crested over the lake wall along West Seminole Boulevard near Sanford City Hall. Before Hurricane Ian hit...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia officials ask residents to stay off the beach
Though Tropical Storm Nicole has left the area, danger still lurks in Volusia County, said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Informations director, during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 10. "We ask you to remain cognizant of additional weather-related events that can transpire throughout the remainder of this afternoon and...
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FDOH-Flagler Encourages Floridians to Be Prepared Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s Landfall
Bunnell, Fla. —In response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) is working to support local and state response efforts to protect public health during severe weather conditions. DOH-Flagler has a variety of other resources in English, Spanish, and Creole to help you...
click orlando
Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
volusia.org
Update 5: Unincorporated solid waste, recycling and yard collection, Votran services and other closures
Regular waste collection service for the unincorporated areas of Volusia County will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Collection hours have been modified to begin at 5 a.m. and will be complete by 4 p.m. Waste collection services for the unincorporated areas of Volusia County, normally scheduled for Thursday, Nov....
