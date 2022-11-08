Read full article on original website
Parish jail report for Nov. 8-9, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Nov. 8, 2022, through Nov. 9, 2022:. Meagan Petrolia, license plate improper lighting, failure to use turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs. Jamia Magee, murder-second degree-accessory after the fact. Christian Myers, principal to second-degree...
LDWF arrest man for Aggravated Assault and Harassment
Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4. Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated...
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
Quick arrest made in St. Claude homicide case, NOPD credits officers and public tips
A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).
Suspect wanted in incident related to West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued multiple arrest warrants for a suspect in a shooting connected to the Nov. 3 shooting on West Fifth Street. Police said 38-year-old Jerome Jermaine Strickland, of Hattiesburg, has four active warrants for aggravated assault in relation to shooting at a vehicle...
Mississippi police: Brother and sister — both convicted felons — arrested in connection with weekend shooting
A brother and sister — both convicted felons — were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Hattiesburg. On Monday, Nov. 7, Hattiesburg Police charged Tevon Gaddis, 31, and China Gaddis, 23, in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.
Teen charged in Hattiesburg double homicide case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2. The two people who killed were identified […]
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road. No injuries were reported on the scene. The sheriff’s office said...
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
4 teens suspected of armed robbery, shooting arrested after chase
New Orleans Police this afternoon arrested four juveniles after two armed robberies and a high-speed police chase. Cops say the vehicle the suspects were fleeing in was reported stolen from North Carrollton Ave. Tuesday night.
1 murder suspect arrested, 2 more sought
On Friday morning, the Bogalusa Police Department announced that arrest warrants had been obtained for three subjects in connection with the murder of Jerry Smith, outside of the Bogalusa High School football stadium on Friday, Oct. 14. On Friday afternoon, the BPD announced that Lakendall Brown was taken into custody...
New Orleans police arrests 4 juveniles in connection with armed robbery, shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested four juveniles Wednesday linked to two armed robberies, a carjacking and a shooting spanning over multiple districts. According to police, a Grand Jeep Cherokee was stolen from North Carrollton Tuesday night. NOPD said officers began investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
Suspect arrested after attempted carjacking in Metairie drug store parking lot
A man who tried to carjack a vehicle in the parking lot of a Metairie drug store Monday evening was arrested after the would-be victims chased him off, then drove around the area to look for him, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The accused man was taken into custody...
JCSD cocaine bust
After experiencing a budget shortfall, the Marion County School Superintendent said the district was prompted to file a lawsuit against the Marion County Board of Supervisors. The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. 10pm Headlines 11/7. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST.
Two subjects wanted after armed robbery in Gentilly Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning. According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at...
Man killed in shooting at gas station in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning at a gas station in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The man died at...
Parents arrested after toddler found dead with burns and bruises, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a 17-month-old toddler in the Tall Timbers neighborhood. Police responded to the death at around 7:44 a.m. Wednesday. They found the toddler unresponsive with bruises and burns on the body. Police arrested the child's parents, Johnna Barnum, 22, and Donell Williams, 24, and booked them each into jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
