Washington Parish, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Nov. 8-9, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Nov. 8, 2022, through Nov. 9, 2022:. Meagan Petrolia, license plate improper lighting, failure to use turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs. Jamia Magee, murder-second degree-accessory after the fact. Christian Myers, principal to second-degree...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF arrest man for Aggravated Assault and Harassment

Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4. Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated...
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
METAIRIE, LA
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect wanted in incident related to West 5th Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued multiple arrest warrants for a suspect in a shooting connected to the Nov. 3 shooting on West Fifth Street. Police said 38-year-old Jerome Jermaine Strickland, of Hattiesburg, has four active warrants for aggravated assault in relation to shooting at a vehicle...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Teen charged in Hattiesburg double homicide case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2. The two people who killed were identified […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
JONES COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

1 murder suspect arrested, 2 more sought

On Friday morning, the Bogalusa Police Department announced that arrest warrants had been obtained for three subjects in connection with the murder of Jerry Smith, outside of the Bogalusa High School football stadium on Friday, Oct. 14. On Friday afternoon, the BPD announced that Lakendall Brown was taken into custody...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDAM-TV

JCSD cocaine bust

After experiencing a budget shortfall, the Marion County School Superintendent said the district was prompted to file a lawsuit against the Marion County Board of Supervisors. The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. 10pm Headlines 11/7. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST.
MARION COUNTY, MS
wgno.com

Two subjects wanted after armed robbery in Gentilly Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning. According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Parents arrested after toddler found dead with burns and bruises, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are investigating the death of a 17-month-old toddler in the Tall Timbers neighborhood. Police responded to the death at around 7:44 a.m. Wednesday. They found the toddler unresponsive with bruises and burns on the body. Police arrested the child's parents, Johnna Barnum, 22, and Donell Williams, 24, and booked them each into jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

