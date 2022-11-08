ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

bkreader.com

Brooklyn Votes For Proposition 1’s ‘Green’ Funds

This past Tuesday, Nov. 8, New Yorkers voted to approve Proposition 1, reported The Brooklyn Eagle. The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act passed with roughly 68% of votes. The Act allows New York State to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for projects that will improve...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Caribbean pols victorious in midterm elections

Several Caribbean American legislators in New York were victorious or ran unopposed on Tuesday during the important U.S. midterm elections. Running on the Democratic and Working Families Parties’ lines, Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, won re-election by a landslide, defeating her Conservative challenger Menachem M. Raitport, 70.61 percent to 15.34 percent.
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Voter Turnout Highest of all New York City Boroughs

Turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Curbed

What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?

The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Rikers Island correction officers arrested for sick leave abuse after long-running probe; bragged on social media about easy life, feds say

Three Rikers Island correction officers were arrested on federal fraud charges stemming from a long-running investigation into sick leave abuse — and they even boasted on the web about their use of taxpayer-funded paid free time, prosecutors said Thursday. “Yes at home still getting paid, unlimited sick baby. Get like me! Living my best life,” one of the accused officers, Monica Coaxum, wrote ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Minority-owned businesses on City Island hit with hate sent through mail

NEW YORK -- Hate has been getting mailed to City Island.Several minority-owned businesses in that Bronx neighborhood say they've received racist flyers.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday night, the NYPD is closing in on a suspect.Little Frida's Eatery opened less than two months ago on City Island, and it has already been an emotional experience.The owner Nazareth Perez, says before the business could ever establish a presence in the community, it was greeted with hate mail."The images were very harsh, if you will," Perez said. "Me and my family and my co-workers, we were looking at it, we were like...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

NYPD officers shoot at car in Brooklyn

NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions

The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
BROOKLYN, NY

