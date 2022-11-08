ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?

A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ezekiel Elliott joins chorus of Cowboys lobbying WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The calls for the Cowboys to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are getting louder. And they’re coming from inside the building. Ezekiel Elliott joined a growing chorus of Cowboys publicly lobbying for the three-time Pro Bowler to bring his pass-catching talents- and his rehabbed left knee- to Dallas. Following Wednesday’s practice, Elliott talked about what the nine-year veteran would bring to the locker room.
