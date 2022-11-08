Read full article on original website
Its time for the LATINOS to finely shine and show the Democrats they don't us anymore.
Nevada governor election update: race still not called
Nevada 2022 elections: Who is Joe Lombardo? Who is Steve Sisolak? Who won the Nevada 2022 governor election?
Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, talks with an MSNBC panel about the powerful Culinary Union in Nevada that is a significant source of vote driving for Democrats, and how the union's Latina leader is motivating voters to support the Latina Democratic candidate for Senate.Nov. 10, 2022.
It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population, announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the […] The post It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient appeared first on Nevada Current.
As ballots are counted in Nevada, working class voters could heavily sway House races
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Nevada has become a battleground state in the race for control of Congress. But with little to go on the morning after, what can we take away about how the election played out?. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Our colleague, A Martínez, is...
Cortez Masto chasing Laxalt's lead for Senate. Can she catch up?
Adam Laxalt held a multi-point lead in the race for Nevada's Senate seat Wednesday evening with tens of thousands of votes left to count and report from largely Democrat regions of the state.
Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads
Policy, politics and progressive commentary 59,600 – that’s how many ballots were placed in drop boxes in Clark County on Election Day, officials announced Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, county officials said nearly 15,000 mail-in ballots had been dropped off by voters prior to Election Day, and another nearly 13,000 had been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday. USPS delivered […] The post Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads appeared first on Nevada Current.
When will we know who has won Nevada races?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
After Election Day, it's still too early to call the Nevada governor's race for Steve Sisolak or Joe Lombardo
Nevada’s role in determining control of the U.S. Senate: The scenarios
As of mid-day Wednesday, with votes still being counted in Nevada and other states, only one U.S. Senate seat in the country was flipped from one party to the other, when Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican Mahmet Oz in Pennsylvania. That means the Democrats can lose one seat — and...
EXPLAINER: What’s known about delays in Nevada vote count
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada’s high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here’s a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
Tens of thousands of votes need to be counted in Nevada: What does the process look like?
UPDATE: As of Wednesday afternoon the mail drop boxes at election day polling places received approximately 56,900 mail ballots from Clark County voters. Joe Gloria Clark County registrar will provide more details on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. to the media. Clark County added 14,000 ballots to its vote count. In the U.S. Senate […]
ELECTION RESULTS IN NEVADA: Governor, Senate and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, as expected, in Nevada’s rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of...
Unpredictable votes of two demographics could sway the results of election
Local political analysts say youth and Latino voting block is defying expectations by skipping the party line and being a part of an unpredictable vote that could sway results.
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
Nevada State Democratic Party to accept final vote
The Nevada State Democratic party pledged to accept the final vote count upon completion Tuesday night.
