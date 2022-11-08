ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

1949
2d ago

Its time for the LATINOS to finely shine and show the Democrats they don't us anymore.

Nevada Current

It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population,  announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the […] The post It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Current

Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads

Policy, politics and progressive commentary 59,600 – that’s how many ballots were placed in drop boxes in Clark County on Election Day, officials announced Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, county officials said nearly 15,000 mail-in ballots  had been dropped off by voters prior to Election Day, and another nearly 13,000 had been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday. USPS delivered […] The post Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU

When will we know who has won Nevada races?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
The Associated Press

Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
Fox5 KVVU

EXPLAINER: What’s known about delays in Nevada vote count

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada’s high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here’s a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving

The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage …. The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Advocates call for safety after Nevada...
Mother Jones

Mother Jones

Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

