Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
Blue Ribbon Commission On Teacher Recruitment & Retention
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment will be in Chillicothe this evening. The Chillicothe R-II School District is hosting the event from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says this is an open meeting. Commission members and representatives from the Missouri Department of...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Park Board Meets Monday
Chillicothe’s Parks and Recreation Board will meet Monday at 6:00 pm in the conference room at City Hall. The meeting will include any old or new business and a report from Parks Director Josh Norris. The public is welcome to attend.
kchi.com
Way-Finding Signs On Trenton City Council Agenda
The Trenton City Council meets Monday at 7:00 pm. the meeting is at City Hall and the agenda includes:. Way-Finding Signs using ARPA funds. A discussion about the Headgear requirement for motorcycles and trikes. There is no executive session planned fo the meeting.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Street Department Ready For Winter
The Chillicothe Street Department is ready when the snow flies. Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie says his crews are making sure all the equipment is ready as well. Gillespie says they had ordered another salt spreader, but at this time it has not arrived. He says that should not be a...
kchi.com
2022 Teacher of the Year & Beacon Building Awards
The annual Teacher of the Year and Beacon Awards were announced for the various building throughout the Chillicothe R-II School District. The building winners are nominated by their peers for recognition. The building winners receive a prize and are the finalist for the district-wide awards that are announced after the Winter Break.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Festival Of Lights
Chillicothe’s annual Festival of Lights will open on November 19th with the opening ceremony. Kim Crowe with Festival of Lights says it is part of the community celebration of the holidays. The ceremony will start at 5:30 pm. The lighting will reveal some exciting new displays for this year...
kchi.com
Farm Service Agency – County Committee Elections
Landowners in Southwest Livingston County may find ballots in their mailbox for the FSA County Committee election, Livingston County Executive Director Raysha Tate says one-third of the county will receive ballots each year. Tate says the elected committee members play an important role. There is only one name on the...
kchi.com
Chillicothe High School To Celebrate Veterans On Friday
All veterans are welcome to attend the Chillicothe High School salute to veterans ceremony on Veterans Day, November 11th. The veteran attending will be served cinnamon rolls, donuts, and drinks from 8-8:30 am in the CHS PAC foyer with the ceremony to honor all veterans beginning at 8:30 am in the PAC. All veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend! If you are a veteran and are related to a CHS student or have ties to a CHS student, they may accompany you for breakfast before the ceremony.
kchi.com
Five Selected For All District Band
Five Chillicothe High School Band members earned All-District Honors and will perform on December 10th. Hundreds of high school band students from the northwest district auditioned for the All-District honor band in St. Joseph. Chillicothe Band Director Sarah Cavanah says Shayden Hawkins – Senior baritone sax, Halie Gault – Junior flute, Yoo Jung Lee – Sophomore trumpet, Clayton Savage – Senior trombone, and Colton Sullivan – Freshman euphonium were selected as members of the All-District Band.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team Participates In North Area Bowling Tourney
The Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team participated in the North Area Bowling Tournament on Saturday. This tournament was located at Fast Lanes in Chillicothe. There were 140 Special Olympic athletes. Chillicothe R-II Results:. 1st place with a Gold Medal:. Faith Parrack-Renfron. Gunner Fidler. Hunter Standley. Katelyn Cook. Joey Shannon. 2nd...
kchi.com
Election Results For the Area Counties
Chariton County Election Results include 56.19% voter turnout. For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rust Black received 2,265 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 523 votes. For Presiding Commissioner, Republican Evan Emmerich received 2,211 votes over Democrat Leo Reed with 567 votes. Grundy County Election Results. For the 12th District...
kchi.com
Results For Ballot Question Voting
Statewide, voters approved three of the five ballot questions on Tuesday’s ballot. Amendment 1: on state investments by the State Treasurer. Statewide, Amendment 1 was defeated with 54.3% voting NO. Livingston County vote was 2,687 No – 1,826 Yes. Amendment 3: on Recreational Marijuana. Statewide, Amendment 3 passed...
kchi.com
Livingston County Election Results For House and Senate Seats
Fifty-one point one six percent of Livingston county voters cast a ballot in the November General Election. Livingston County offices were uncontested in the election, so all of the Livingston County Office holders retained their seats. For the 7th District House race – in Livingston County only, Republican Peggy McGaugh...
kchi.com
Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed
The annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign has begun and Linda Snuffer from the Livingston County Salvation Army office says this is their only fundraiser of the year. Snuffer says the program requires volunteers to ring the bells. The bell ringing has already begun in Chillicothe and will continue through December 24th.
mycameronnews.com
Western Missouri Correctional Center to become officer training center, prisoners soon moving to Crossroads Correctional Center
Western Missouri Correctional Center will soon become a training facility for Missouri Department of Corrections officers, and in the process reopen Crossroads Correctional Center. According to a statement from Karen Pojmann, MDCC communications director, CRCC will house prisoners for the first time since its 2019 closing, attributing the upcoming transfer...
kchi.com
“Courage and Love: The George and Erika Mandler Story”
“Courage and Love: The George and Erika Mandler Story” returns to the stage of the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center this week. Chillicothe High School Drama Instructor Lisa Rule wrote the play with Erika Mandler. Rule says it is an important story of a time that should not be...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Middle School Girls Basketball Drops 1st Game Of Season
The Chillicothe 8th grade girls basketball team started off the season with a 32-18 loss to Savannah. The Lady Hornets missed a lot of free throws and chip shots to dig themselves a big hole, and they went into halftime with a 17-4 deficit. Hope Donoho led all scorers with...
kchi.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri
Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
Ninety-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 6:55 a.m., Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Cherry St. for a burglary suspect. During the traffic stop, Officers arrested the driver for driving while suspended and burglary 2nd degree. That person was taken to Caldwell County Detention Facility on a 24 hour hold.
Comments / 0