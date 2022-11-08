Read full article on original website
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
kelo.com
Hy-vee celebrates Veteran’s Day with discounts and donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Hy-vee.com) — Hy-Vee says all their stores host a free buffet-style breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day, November 11th, beginning at 6 a.m. Now through Nov. 13, Hy-Vee holds its “Homefront Round Up” where the company teams up with customers and supplier...
kfgo.com
Sculpture missing from downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — One of the sculptures from SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls has gone missing. Sioux Falls police said an individual who does a regular check of the pieces discovered it was missing on Monday. ‘Day’s Catch’, which is of a girl holding a fish, was...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
$32,000 sculpture stolen from South Dakota SculptureWalk
Authorities are looking for "Day's Catch" which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Help Sioux Falls Canaries’ Adorable Peep Win Mascot Hall of Fame Awards!
He's fuzzy, he's feathery, he's fun, and he spends a lot of time making kids and adults in the Sioux Empire smile along with his best buddy Cagey!. The Sioux Falls Canaries' mini-mascot Peep has been nominated for two Golden Reggy Awards, by the Mascot Hall of Fame. This voting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
Huh? Sioux Falls Is Not The Best City for Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches are perfect meals during any time of the day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner...sandwiches are easy meals when you're on the go. However, not every city boasts the best sandwiches. A new study shows the best cities for sandwich lovers and apparently, Sioux Falls is not one of them. In...
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
Enormous East Side Gas Station Taking Shape
Gas stations on the east side of Sioux Falls were a bit sparse but a new seemingly very large station is beginning to taker shape on 57th and Sycamore. Apparently, Amoco and Get 'n Go said "go big or go home" so the structure is indeed quite large. If early...
dakotanewsnow.com
Animal Control searching for a dog near Legacy Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control is looking for a stray dog that bit a man near Legacy Park. According to a press release from Animal Control, the incident occurred near the 800 block of S Regal Place. A stray dog approached two men playing with their dog in the grassy area south of Regal Place, which lies along the Sioux Falls Bike Trail in Legacy Park. The stray dog got into a fight with the men’s dog, and one of the men was bitten while trying to separate the two dogs.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
KELOLAND TV
Former shelter resident reacts to new Children’s Inn
Natasha Smith calls Children’s Inn her first home in Sioux Falls and says that the space provided a pivotal change in the trajectory of her life. She joined us to walk through Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, formerly Children’s Inn, to share more about her experience and the important role this facility plays in our community.
dakotanewsnow.com
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them
Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
