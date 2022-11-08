Read full article on original website
Start Traveling West of Illinois and You’ll See How Odd America Is
If you've never taken a road trip west of Illinois and had to spend hour upon hour traveling through what seems like an endless field of corn and wheat, then you've missed experiencing America's strange roadside attractions. Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of oddities in the Land of...
Veterans Day 2022: How Many Veterans Are There In Illinois?
Friday is Veterans Day 2022, which we observe each year on November 11th, honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The U.S. observation coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries. For those who didn't know, November 11th was chosen...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
Illinois Is Home To One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
If you're looking for a cool place to live, then you might want to check out this award-winning neighborhood in Illinois. When it comes to finding a place to live, I think a category that some people make their decision on is the coolest. Who wouldn't want to live in a cool neighborhood? There are plenty in Illinois, especially in Chicago. The Land of Lincoln is no stranger to award-winning areas. In fact last year, Andersonville was named the coolest in the United States and second in the world. Check it out, HERE.
Illinois Green Porch Lights Mystery Solved and We All Should Do It
Green porch lights started popping up right after Halloween and I had absolutely no clue of the special meaning behind them. The first green porch light I drove past on my way to work one morning didn't really stand out to me. Over the next five days, about a half dozen houses not far from one another had green lights outside their front doors. That stood out.
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter
Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
Science Claims It’s Easier to Find Love in Illinois than Missouri
Can you really know if it's easier to find love in one state over another? There's some science that claims you can. As a matter of fact, the study claims that it's easier to find your soulmate in Illinois than Missouri because...science. The source of this interesting ranking comes from...
The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
Strange Man Arrested For Making Creepy Videos At Illinois College
Illinois police arrest a creepy guy for making weird videos on a college campus. Unfortunately, you see them all over our state. That's creepy people. I see complaints on social media about creeps doing some strange things all the time. It freaks people out. I hate to stereotype people but many of them are weird dudes who are trying to film young girls. I guess that's why it's easy to spot them on a college campus.
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing
Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
Brave IL Thief Grabs Cash Register Out Of Fast Food Drive Thru
Criminals in Illinois have no fear of breaking the law. After seeing the latest news every day, I often think to myself how much worse can crime get in Illinois? It has gotten so bad, residents can be a victim wherever and whenever in the state. There are no longer certain areas or times to avoid. It is happening everywhere. The whole thing is getting pretty scary. Criminals take it to a new level during each incident.
Illinois Halloween Myth Comes True, Needle Found In Child’s Candy
A longtime Halloween myth about candy in Illinois became a reality this year. Of course, I enjoyed all the fun things about Halloween as a kid. I loved it all including candy, costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and so much more. There is one thing that really sticks out in my memory. That is the threat of candy being tampered with each year.
Illinois Powerball Players: Check Your Tickets, You May Have Won Serious Cash
After a lengthy delay, the winning numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were finally announced. Of the 48 states that participate in Powerball, they all must report sales and play data before the winner numbers are drawn. Powerball Factoid:. The white numbered balls range from 1 to 69....
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot
Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
Illinois Gets A Look At A Total Lunar Eclipse On Tuesday
As if the excitement of it being Election Day weren't enough (and, it's really not), Illinoisans who get themselves out of bed a bit earlier than usual get a sky-show tomorrow morning that we won't see again for another three years:. A total blood moon lunar eclipse. And, looking ahead...
