The John Wick films mark the rare example of a franchise that only grows more popular with each subsequent chapter, with the film's official social media accounts posting a clip of an hourglass today that teases an exciting update for John Wick: Chapter 4. The cryptic tease is sure to have fans speculating about what this hourglass could mean, and since we've yet to get an official look trailer for the project, some fans are sure to hope this means a trailer is imminent. What we do know is that this past summer saw the film launch an official texting program to deliver fans the latest updates, which you can join by sending a text to 310-564-8005. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

1 DAY AGO