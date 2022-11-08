Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
A Million Little Things season 5: release date, cast and everything we know
A Million Little Things is back for its final season. Here's everything you need to know about the drama.
ComicBook
Creepshow Season 3 Gets Blu-ray Release Date
Creepshow Season 3 debuted on Shudder last year and whether you're a purveyor of physical media or want to dive even deeper into how the third season came to life, you'll be able to add the Season 3 Blu-ray and DVD to your collection next month. In addition to the home video release compiling all 12 tales of terror from the third season, it will also feature more than an hour of behind-the-scenes features, offering fans an inside look at how the beloved project came to life. Creepshow Season 3 lands on Blu-ray and DVD on December 6th.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
The Paramount Network favorite returns for its fifth season, with the Dutton family entering the world of politics.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video
Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
Selena Gomez hits back after 'falling out' with kidney donor friend
Tensions appear to be rising between Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raisa, who famously donated a kidney to Gomez back in 2017. Gomez’s recent comment about Taylor Swift being her ‘only friend in the industry’ seems to have ignited the alleged drama, with Raisa being a well-known Latina actor.
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses: Cast, Date, and Everything to Know
Santa Claus is comin' to Disney+. Tim Allen's Santa returns in The Santa Clauses, the ho-ho-hotly anticipated original limited series streaming this holiday season. Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin (Allen) first put on the suit to become the jolly big guy in 1994's The Santa Clause — returning to town in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and seeking his Santa replacement. "For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Scott/Santa says in the trailer before beginning a life south of the North Pole.
startattle.com
The Crown (Season 5) Netflix, trailer, release date
The Crown traces the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 through to the early 21st century. The fifth season, which will be released by Netflix on November 9, 2022, will focus on the 1990s. Startattle.com – The Crown | Netflix. This will be...
I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star
I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
digitalspy.com
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
startattle.com
Inventing the Christmas Prince (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Shelby is about to quit her job when her daughter becomes convinced that her boss Evan is the Christmas prince from a story Shelby made up a few years ago. Startattle.com – Inventing the Christmas Prince 2022. Inventing the Christmas Prince is a Hallmark original romance comedy movie directed...
Netflix announce they're making a second season of The Watcher
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Netflix has confirmed that thriller series The Watcher has been renewed for a second season. The series, which starred Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, and Jennifer Coolidge, was based on a true story about a young family that move into their dream home in the suburbs, only to receive correspondence from a disturbing neighbour.
Selena Gomez's mum shares heartbreaking reason she refuses to watch new documentary
Selena Gomez's mother has spoken out about why she hasn't been able to watch her daughter's documentary yet. The Wizards of Waverley Place actor - who has since gone on to become a successful singer - recently released her first documentary on Apple TV+ titled, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Tulsa King: trailer, release date, cast and all we know about the Sylvester Stallone crime drama
Tulsa King is a new Paramount Plus crime drama from Taylor Sheridan, starring Sylvester Stallone. Here’s what we know.
1899 season 1 — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the horror series from the makers of Dark
1899 on Netflix is an international horror series set on a 19th century migrant ship on its way to New York.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Countdown Teases Incoming Update
The John Wick films mark the rare example of a franchise that only grows more popular with each subsequent chapter, with the film's official social media accounts posting a clip of an hourglass today that teases an exciting update for John Wick: Chapter 4. The cryptic tease is sure to have fans speculating about what this hourglass could mean, and since we've yet to get an official look trailer for the project, some fans are sure to hope this means a trailer is imminent. What we do know is that this past summer saw the film launch an official texting program to deliver fans the latest updates, which you can join by sending a text to 310-564-8005. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.
