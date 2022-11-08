Read full article on original website
4 teens suspected of armed robbery, shooting arrested after chase
New Orleans Police this afternoon arrested four juveniles after two armed robberies and a high-speed police chase. Cops say the vehicle the suspects were fleeing in was reported stolen from North Carrollton Ave. Tuesday night.
houmatimes.com
LDWF arrest man for Aggravated Assault and Harassment
Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4. Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrests 4 juveniles in connection with armed robbery, shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested four juveniles Wednesday linked to two armed robberies, a carjacking and a shooting spanning over multiple districts. According to police, a Grand Jeep Cherokee was stolen from North Carrollton Tuesday night. NOPD said officers began investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
Quick arrest made in St. Claude homicide case, NOPD credits officers and public tips
A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).
Multiple unsolved murder anniversaries in November
CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is working with law enforcement agencies to try to solve multiple murders with anniversaries in November.
15-year-old from out of state suspected in Kenner Discovery bomb threat
A teenager from another state is suspected of a pair of bomb threats that forced the relocation of a polling location in Kenner. Election officials had to relocate voting from Kenner Discovery Charter School.
Mississippi police: Brother and sister — both convicted felons — arrested in connection with weekend shooting
A brother and sister — both convicted felons — were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Hattiesburg. On Monday, Nov. 7, Hattiesburg Police charged Tevon Gaddis, 31, and China Gaddis, 23, in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.
Police search for suspect in stolen truck/baby case
New Orleans Police say they have identified a suspect in the case of a vehicle stolen with a baby inside. Cops are searching for 25-year-old Diante Allen. Investigators say he stole a truck from Lakeview with the child in it on October 23.
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested after attempted carjacking in Metairie drug store parking lot
A man who tried to carjack a vehicle in the parking lot of a Metairie drug store Monday evening was arrested after the would-be victims chased him off, then drove around the area to look for him, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The accused man was taken into custody...
bogalusadailynews.com
Sheriff: Drug arrest made near Rayburn entrance
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Louisiana Highway 21 north of Varnado on Thursday, when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35,...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at gas station in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning at a gas station in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The man died at...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man arrested again after stolen guns, meth, marijuana and more found during traffic stop
BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – Jason Ricker, 45, of Bogalusa, has been arrested almost a dozen times including on Monday night. Ricker’s latest arrest took place after a traffic stop around 6 p.m. on Avenue K and West 10th St. A traffic violation led to the stop and “Ricker...
wgno.com
Two subjects wanted after armed robbery in Gentilly Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning. According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at...
Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Shooting in N.O. East leaves man dead Wednesday night
Just before 9:30, officers responded to the 13100 block of Bishop C.L. Morton Sr. Drive after a man was shot in the area.
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
an17.com
STPSO investigates fatal crash Tuesday in Folsom
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Tuesday (Nov. 8) afternoon in Folsom. At approximately 4 p.m., on Tuesday, STPSO deputies were dispatched at the request of the Folsom Police Department to investigate a vehicle crash which occurred on Highway 25 near Village Farms Lane.
Man left paralyzed from New Orleans armed robbery seeking justice
A mother and son are calling on the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office to move a juvenile offender to adult court.
Rash of robberies in New Orleans Sunday
Cops report a series of armed robberies across the city of New Orleans Sunday and into Monday. It started around 7:30am, when a man with a gun tried to rob a man in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
