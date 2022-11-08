ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

LDWF arrest man for Aggravated Assault and Harassment

Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4. Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated...
SLIDELL, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff: Drug arrest made near Rayburn entrance

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Louisiana Highway 21 north of Varnado on Thursday, when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Two subjects wanted after armed robbery in Gentilly Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning. According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
METAIRIE, LA
an17.com

STPSO investigates fatal crash Tuesday in Folsom

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Tuesday (Nov. 8) afternoon in Folsom. At approximately 4 p.m., on Tuesday, STPSO deputies were dispatched at the request of the Folsom Police Department to investigate a vehicle crash which occurred on Highway 25 near Village Farms Lane.
FOLSOM, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy