The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
5 Candidates Who Could Help Trump Steal the Presidency
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. National elections in the United States are administered by local and state officials. Here are a few candidates sympathetic to Trump’s election fraud claims, who, if they win in November, could help him or another Republican steal the 2024 race.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion
"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
Arizona Attorney General Agrees Not to Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban Until 2023
Planned Parenthood Arizona announced that abortion services have now resumed across the state Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce the state's near total ban on abortions until at least next year. Following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested a pre-statehood abortion law be enforced again. The law made it a felony to perform any abortions except when a mother's life is at risk. A lower court allowed enforcement of the law, pausing all abortions in the state on Sept....
Mother Jones
An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
The states where abortion rights are on the ballot on Election Day
Washington — Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month. The November elections will...
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Vox
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
