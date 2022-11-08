ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Veterans Day 2022: How Many Veterans Are There In Illinois?

Friday is Veterans Day 2022, which we observe each year on November 11th, honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The U.S. observation coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries. For those who didn't know, November 11th was chosen...
ILLINOIS STATE
Who Cut The Cheese? Tainted Deli Goods Are Taking Over Illinois

People in multiple states are getting sick after eating contaminated meats and cheeses. Six states are linked to a listeria outbreak including California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois. Illnesses and death are said to have been attributed to this listeriosis outbreak. Listeriosis is an infection brought on...
ILLINOIS STATE
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Illinois Green Porch Lights Mystery Solved and We All Should Do It

Green porch lights started popping up right after Halloween and I had absolutely no clue of the special meaning behind them. The first green porch light I drove past on my way to work one morning didn't really stand out to me. Over the next five days, about a half dozen houses not far from one another had green lights outside their front doors. That stood out.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
ILLINOIS STATE
Strange Man Arrested For Making Creepy Videos At Illinois College

Illinois police arrest a creepy guy for making weird videos on a college campus. Unfortunately, you see them all over our state. That's creepy people. I see complaints on social media about creeps doing some strange things all the time. It freaks people out. I hate to stereotype people but many of them are weird dudes who are trying to film young girls. I guess that's why it's easy to spot them on a college campus.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
ROCKFORD, IL
IL Restaurant Dares You To Take 6.5 LB Samurai Burger Challenge

If you're a big eater, then you might be up for the 6.5-pound Samurai Burger Challenge at this restaurant in Illinois. I have discovered a unique burger joint in Elgin. It's called Gabutto Burger, burgers with Japanese twists. According to gabuttoburger.com,. Gabutto Burger is a locally owned Japanese-styled fast food...
ELGIN, IL
