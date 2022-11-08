Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.Democratic House leaders said at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia that their survey of county election...
5 takeaways from the midterm election in Pennsylvania
While many people were sleeping overnight Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s political landscape changed in some significant — and historic — ways. Here are some of the key takeaways from this year’s crucial midterm election:. Dems to hold both U.S. Senate seats. Democrat John Fetterman declared victory in his...
Who will be the next Governor of Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro is projected to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. As of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 Shapiro received more than 55% of the vote with more than 2.8 million votes. During his campaign, Shapiro […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro declares victory over Doug Mastriano to become Pennsylvania governor
Democrat Josh Shapiro claimed victory over Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial election. Polls showed Shapiro with a commanding lead throughout the campaign. Not only was he expected to win the election, but along the way, various pundits and political insiders have identified him as a Democrat to watch, perhaps even on the national stage.
Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains
Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
therecord-online.com
Election Day polls are closed in most of Pennsylvania, but the process is far from over. Here’s what happens now.
HARRISBURG — The polls are closed in most of Pennsylvania after an Election Day that saw high turnout in some parts of the state, few significant issues for in-person voters, and rampant misinformation about ballot counting in Philadelphia. But for a host of reasons, you might not know all...
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
US News and World Report
Pennsylvania Democrats Retain 3 Competitive US House Seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches...
CBS News
Election Results 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country. On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
thecentersquare.com
Shapiro is next Pennsylvania governor; key House race too close to call
(The Center Square) – Though many uncounted votes remained, Democrat Josh Shapiro is expected to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. By 10:30 pm, Fox News called Shapiro the winner over Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg. NBC News followed just before 11 p.m., when 64% of the vote was in and Shapiro had a lead of 55% to 43%.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON D.C. — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant...
MSNBC
First Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania Summer Lee lays out her agenda
The first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, Summer Lee, lays out her agenda. “We need louder voices and we need people who are going to fight with every tool we have these days,” the congresswoman-elect tells Joy Reid.Nov. 10, 2022.
Here's Where To Find Central Pennsylvania Election Returns, PA Board Of Elections Says
With so many seats up to flip the eyes of the nation seem to be on Pennsylvania and everyone says they have results but who should you trust?. There have already been ballot issues leading to voting hours being extended in one Pennsylvania county. And to complicate the issues, the...
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro cast their ballots
The candidates for Pennsylvania governor cast their ballots Tuesday morning. Republican Doug Mastriano voted in Franklin County. Democrat Josh Shapiro voted in Montgomery County. One of them will replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has reached the term limit.
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Comments / 2