Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.Democratic House leaders said at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia that their survey of county election...
abc27 News

Who will be the next Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro is projected to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. As of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 Shapiro received more than 55% of the vote with more than 2.8 million votes. During his campaign, Shapiro […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
WITF

Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
US News and World Report

Pennsylvania Democrats Retain 3 Competitive US House Seats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches...
CBS News

Election Results 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country. On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
thecentersquare.com

Shapiro is next Pennsylvania governor; key House race too close to call

(The Center Square) – Though many uncounted votes remained, Democrat Josh Shapiro is expected to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. By 10:30 pm, Fox News called Shapiro the winner over Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg. NBC News followed just before 11 p.m., when 64% of the vote was in and Shapiro had a lead of 55% to 43%.
fox29.com

Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
YourErie

How did Erie County vote in statewide races?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]

