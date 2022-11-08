Read full article on original website
Related
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
Digital Trends
Casey Anthony tells all in first-look at Where The Truth Lies
In 2011, Casey Anthony was put on trial for allegedly murdering her young daughter, Caylee, in 2008. After a highly publicized trial, Anthony was found not guilty. Now, Anthony is finally sitting down to explain her side of the story in Peacock’s new documentary, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
TMZ.com
Nancy Grace Rips Casey Anthony Documentary as 'Money and Fame Grab'
Nancy Grace says the upcoming Peacock docuseries on Casey Anthony is a sham ... she says Casey will lie her way through the series and laugh all the way to the bank. The queen of true crime joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and we asked her why Peacock is coming out with a series on the woman Nancy called the "most hated mom in America" during the trial for her daughter Caylee's murder.
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence on 2011 Trial in New Limited Series: Watch Trailer
Breaking her silence. Casey Anthony is ready to share her side of the story about her infamous 2011 trial in the new Peacock limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the docu-series. What Is Casey Anthony’s Limited Series About?
Nancy Grace blasts new Casey Anthony docuseries: 'Now she has a platform to spew another batch of lies'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace shared why she declined to partake in Peacock's upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries on Thursday morning's 'Fox & Friends.'
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
SheKnows
Peacock’s Latest True Crime Venture Could End Up Costing Them Dearly
Will the platform gain viewers or drive them away?. In the television world — and especially the streaming one — true crime documentaries and shows have, quite frankly, reigned supreme for some time now. Recently, though, it seems like the tide may be turning as networks and platforms push up against what folks feel is in good taste.
Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ Set As Netflix Series From Mara Brock Akil
Judy Blume‘s 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation as a Netflix series of the same name. Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane) will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the project, her first under her overall deal with the streamer. The drama series is an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. Related Story George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, And Good Luck’ Series Adaptation Opens Writers’ Room At AMC Related Story Tech & Media Stocks Soar On Slowing Inflation, Dow Ends Session Up 1,200 Points –...
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Popculture
Chris Rock to Make History With Netflix's First Live Standup Special
Netflix will finally stream its first live special, and the streamer has chosen Chris Rock as its big star. The comedian will perform a live standup special to be streamed live globally in 2023. The move follows Disney+'s success with live-streaming an entire season of Dancing With the Stars each Monday night this fall.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Nancy From "Love Is Blind" Explained Why She Felt "Blindsided" By Bartise At The Altar
"Complete disrespect that Bartise raised his voice at my family. It had no merit for him to have done that."
Beloved actor Leslie Jordan has tragically passed away following car crash
Actor Leslie Jordan has died after a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday at the age of 67. Law enforcement sources told TMZ and then the Los Angeles Times that they suspected the beloved actor suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.
‘Bad Sisters’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
“Bad Sisters,” the Apple TV+ dark comedy series created by and starring Sharon Horgan, has been renewed for Season 2, the streamer announced. The news comes less than a month after its 10-episode first season concluded on October 14. Based on the 2012 Flemish TV series “Clan,” “Bad Sisters” stars Horgan as Eva Garvey, the eldest of five sisters, who ends up in the middle of a life insurance investigation when her brother-in-law John Paul (Claes Bang) dies under uncertain circumstances. As overzealous insurance agent Thomas (Brian Gleeson) tries to prove Eva and her sisters’ involvement in the death, the show...
ABC Shifts ‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 to Summer, Announces Guest Cast
ABC is shifting the sophomore season of “The Wonder Years” to the summer. The comedy, which had originally been announced to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason. Instead, new sitcom “Not Dead Yet” is filling the one available slot on Wednesday’s four-comedy lineup (the only sitcom block currently on the network), launching at 9:30 p.m. ET behind “Abbott Elementary” (taking over for “Home Economics,” which ends its season run). With no room for any other half-hour, that necessitated “The Wonder Years” move to summer. A premiere date will be announced later. Although the show won’t return for a bit, ABC confirmed...
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Comments / 0