Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup RosterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Approve $1.5B for New Convention Center and Fair Park RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Female kicker to make school history during Mansfield ISD's Timberview HS playoff game
MANSFIELD, Texas - A 15-year-old kicker is about to make history for Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD. Emma Young is set to be the first female kicker, on the typically all-boys varsity football team, to play in the playoffs. She tried out this year, first starting on JV, and...
Case dismissed against man charged in murder of ex-NBA player Andre Emmett
DALLAS — One of three men arrested in the shooting death of Andre Emmett, a former NBA player from Dallas, got his charge dismissed from the case, prosecutors said in a court filing this month. Michael Lucky faced a capital murder charge in the case, but prosecutors said "new...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Nov. 10 morning forecast
Are you ready for the cool weather to return? FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about when the temperatures will finally drop in North Texas.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 11-13
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 11. ICE at the Gaylord...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
WFAA
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
texasstandard.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who’s now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the...
DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
pmq.com
Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
Cedar Hill murder charge added to a man already jailed for a Dallas murder
Police have now added a second murder charge against a man already jailed for one killing in Dallas last month. Garrett Hamilton is now charged in the shooting death of motorcyclist Lorenz Nussbaum in Cedar Hill on November 2nd.
Police chasing truck near Dallas, TX
DALLAS, TX – A police pursuit is currently underway in Dallas County. Officers were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down a highway. Click here for the rest of the article.
DFW book republished after being suppressed for years for showing the history of race relations in Dallas
The Accommodation: The Politics of Race in an American City was written in 1986 by Jim Schute; however, because of its contents, has faced suppression until recently being republished by Deep Vellum Publishing.
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
Comedian's Scary Experience at Hotel in Dallas Serves As a Reminder
You really can't be too careful when staying in hotels.
