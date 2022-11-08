White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO