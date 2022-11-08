Read full article on original website
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
SFGate
117-year-old SF North Beach bar Savoy Tivoli to finally reopen
The former Beat hangout is poised to make a comeback.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Romantic Things To Do in San Francisco
With its rolling hills, endless views, and architectural wonders, San Francisco is undoubtedly one of America’s most romantic cities. And there are plenty of ways to make this Valentine’s Day — or any day — even more special in the City by the Bay. Social-distancing remains...
Boichik Bagels officially opens its second Bay Area store in Palo Alto
"There's a lot of hungry ex-pat New Yorkers here."
Eater
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
Bay Area restaurants Hi Felicia, Itria and more added to Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants earned recognition from the Michelin Guide.
San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club to finally reopen original location
Some classic dishes will return, such as the tuna poke on nori crackers. But the overall feel of dinner will be different.
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
Eater
Head to San Francisco’s Newest ‘Secret’ Bar for Fruity Pebbles Cocktails and Kimchi Paella
A new cocktail bar just opened and, importantly, there is kimchi paella. Edward Dang, the same owner behind Prime Steakhouse, opened Best Kept Secret at 1055 Taraval Street in the restaurant’s now-vacant space. Drinks will be the main focus, offering six craft cocktails on the debut menu; the Breakfast of Champions is comprised of Tito’s, clarified Fruity Pebbles milk, lemon, and chrysanthemum tea. Modular couches, meant to accommodate groups of varying sizes, are the main seating options, with QR codes for serverless ordering. Dang tells Eater SF that a recent trip to Miami inspired the bar and restaurant’s feel and approach. “Where else, Downtown or Marina or the Mission, can you have a meal on a couch with cocktails and food?” Dang says.
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
48hills.org
Kvelling over SF’s fresh Jewish food scene
A strong part of Jewish culture is expressing love through food. With new businesses making bagels, pastrami, babka, and more, the greater Bay Area is building a fresh Jewish food scene that also embraces the global tastes of the region, and now is a particularly good time to support it.
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
Quentin Tarantino makes bold statements on SF films at Castro Theatre
Tarantino said an iconic San Francisco movie "more or less created the modern-day action film."
Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco
(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
How to eat like a local in San Francisco's Hayes Valley
These eateries are the ones favored most by locals.
San Francisco tennis and pickleball players continue to clash in quest for more courts
Popularity for both sports is on the rise and reservations can be snapped up within minutes.
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
SFGate
