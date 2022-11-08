ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, affecting residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A nerve-wracking night for residents in Florida, thanks to Hurricane Nicole. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane packing heavy winds and a potentially devastating storm surge and has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm is so large, it will affect most...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Nicole Will Weaken, But Still Impact the Midlands

Hurricane Nicole is about to make landfall north of Miami (Wednesday evening). It’ll then cross Florida and move fairly quickly to the north, with impacts on us here in the Midlands starting on Thursday afternoon and ending on Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
SC Good Samaritan Clinic granted $100,000 by Aflac

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Good Samaritan Clinic was gifted a $100,000 CareGrant by Aflac. Officials say the aid helps support the organization’s mission of providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. In addition to the funding, a commemorative park bench was installed at Riverfront Park’s Columbia Canal. Councilman...
COLUMBIA, SC
Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese. The agency is investigating sixteen reported Listeria cases in six states, including California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. They say one person died...
ILLINOIS STATE
SC Election results and updates: Vote 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A look at Election Day results and updates from South Carolina and across the Nation. Tuesday voters headed to the polls in South Carolina and across the country for the mid-term elections. You can click here for the latest Election updates in SC on our website https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/11/03/election-day-2022-results/
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Somebody is more than $2 billion richer, and unless you bought your ticket in California, it isn’t you. According to the Powerball website the ticket worth more than 2 billion was sold in the Golden State. The announcement was delayed after a participating lottery needing more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Forest Acres releases final plans for Richland Mall site

Forest Acres, S.C. (WOLO)– Its official, Richland Mall’s days are numbered. Wednesday the city of Forest Acres released the final plans for the property and artists renderings of what the area could look like in the future. A spokesperson for Forest Acres says Southeastern Development out of Augusta,...
FOREST ACRES, SC
SLED: SC murder rate highest since 1991

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Murders are increasing in South Carolina. Thursday State Law Enforcement Division released its Crime in South Carolina 2021 report. According to the report, murder rates in the state are at their highest levels since 1991. In a statement, SLED Director Mark Keel says, “We have seen...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
2022 State Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There are some key races among the most closely watched tonight. The race for Superintendent of Education is one of them. Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver are vying for the spot, which current Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is vacating. A third candidate, Green...
Election Day in SC: Polls open 7am-7pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election day in South Carolina. Voters heading to the polls can cast their ballots from 7am-7pm. If you need information on precinct locations or what you will need to bring with you to the polls. you can check the SC Election Commission website, just click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Lisa Ellis thanks supporters, concedes from race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today in a statement made on her official Facebook campaign site, Lisa Ellis reflected on the midterm elections and formally conceded from the South Carolina Superintendent of Education race. She thanked supporters and stated that the fight for public education is not over. “Thank you...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SC Election Day: What you need to take with you to Vote

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Polls are open from 7am -7pm. If you are headed to cast your ballot you may be wondering what you need to take with you to vote. For voter information click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/. Per the South Carolina Election Commission:. Your Photo ID. When voting in person,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Your Voice, Your Vote: A look at the SC Governor’s race

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Vote 2022 Election coverage, we are looking at the race for Governor. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has been covering both Governor Henry McMaster’s campaign and Democrat Joe Cunningham’s campaign. Alex is at the SC GOP Election night party headquarters with a look...

