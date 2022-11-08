ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

Voters back Clark incumbents in GOP stronghold, despite racism scandal

Despite a racism scandal, voters in Clark backed township council by re-electing four Republican incumbents over a slate of challengers on Tuesday. Frank Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven Hund and Brian Toal easily cruised to new four-year terms on the suburban township’s governing board by wide margins over their Democratic opponents, according to unofficial results.
CLARK, NJ
NBC New York

AOC Election Results: Prominent NYC Progressive Wins Re-Election to House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects. Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island. She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Union Democrats hold four countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democratic in Union County have retained four countywide offices, with Commissioners Bette Jane Kowalski, Rebecca Williams, and Sergio Granados earning re-election and Commissioner Christopher Hudak winning the office of county surrogate. As of 11:00 p.m. and with nearly all precincts reporting, all three commissioners...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
FOX 28 Spokane

Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
FLORIDA STATE
boropark24.com

Askonim: Boro Park Community is a Winner in This Election

With the dust not yet settled on the midterm election of 2022, local askonim point to unprecedented history that was made in the orthodox Jewish community in New York, and in particular in the Boro Park community. “As we have said all along; if we will come out in strong...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

Hate proliferates as Election Day looms

Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy