Thanks for voting in Jersey City school board race; Voting is overrated | Letters
I want to sincerely thank Jersey City voters for casting a ballot in the recent election. Your voice counts! Whoever you voted for does not matter; what matters is that you voted. I am genuinely appreciative of and honored by the people who put their trust in me. Please know...
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
Voters back Clark incumbents in GOP stronghold, despite racism scandal
Despite a racism scandal, voters in Clark backed township council by re-electing four Republican incumbents over a slate of challengers on Tuesday. Frank Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven Hund and Brian Toal easily cruised to new four-year terms on the suburban township’s governing board by wide margins over their Democratic opponents, according to unofficial results.
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NYC voters back racial justice ballot proposals by wide margins
Protests in New York after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police in 2020 set the stage for the racial justice ballot questions decided by city voters Tuesday. A new office of racial equity will lead an effort to make New York City work for all its residents. [ more › ]
Election Day 2022: Vote counting machines down in N.J. county, but you can still cast ballots
Election Day is off to a rough start in Mercer County as officials announced that all voting machines were not working “due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots,” according to local officials. Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello said all votes will be correctly counted...
In new wrinkle to Election Day mess, Mercer goes to court to get order to open machines
Mercer County election officials went to court Thursday to gain access to the tabulator machines that figured in a countywide failure of its voting system to determine if any ballots were inadvertently left in those machines and not counted. Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz, acknowledging the major problems that hindered...
Here’s a look at how Staten Islanders voted in the 2022 election
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The “red wave” that Republicans and pundits have been talking about rang true on Staten Island after the general election flipped an Assembly seat and the borough’s incumbent Republican Congressional representative won her re-election campaign. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis beat Max Rose for...
NBC New York
AOC Election Results: Prominent NYC Progressive Wins Re-Election to House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects. Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island. She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member...
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
bkreader.com
Democrats in Southern Brooklyn: ‘Our Party Didn’t Even Put Up a Fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
New Jersey Globe
Union Democrats hold four countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democratic in Union County have retained four countywide offices, with Commissioners Bette Jane Kowalski, Rebecca Williams, and Sergio Granados earning re-election and Commissioner Christopher Hudak winning the office of county surrogate. As of 11:00 p.m. and with nearly all precincts reporting, all three commissioners...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
cityandstateny.com
Dems feel extra weird about partying at Somos this year, after lackluster general
Fresh off the 8 a.m. plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Democratic elected official was thinking about the night before while they waited at the baggage claim. “It was embarrassing hearing on CNN last night that New York screwed up,” they said. There’s a bit of a...
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
boropark24.com
Askonim: Boro Park Community is a Winner in This Election
With the dust not yet settled on the midterm election of 2022, local askonim point to unprecedented history that was made in the orthodox Jewish community in New York, and in particular in the Boro Park community. “As we have said all along; if we will come out in strong...
Hate proliferates as Election Day looms
Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
