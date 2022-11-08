ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Suspect arrested in Cinemark after armed robbery at Subway in Enfield

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested inside Cinemark Theatres after an armed robbery was reported at Subway in Enfield on Monday.

The Enfield Police were called at around 4:34 p.m. by a Subway employee at 786 Enfield Street for a reported robbery. The caller said that the suspect had a knife and had left the restaurant. The investigation revealed that the suspect had a switchblade-style knife, went behind the counter, and demanded money from the register. He took off with money from the register and the tip jar. No injuries were reported and no customers were in the restaurant at the time.

Holyoke Police seek help identifying two suspects involved in armed robbery

Connecticut State Police K-9 unit along with Enfield Police conducted a search in the area and found a sweatshirt that matched the description of the clothing worn by the suspect.

According to the Enfield Police Department, 21-year-old Richard Rowland of Enfield was taken into custody after around 9:14 p.m. Cinemark Theatres reported that possibly drugs were located in a bathroom. Police found Rowland in possession of a crackpipe, a butterfly knife, and suspected heroin/fentanyl.

The investigation determined Rowland was the suspect in the Subway robbery. He is being charged with the following:

  • Robbery 1st Degree
  • Threatening 2nd Degree
  • Larceny 6th Degree
  • Breach of Peace 2nd Degree
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is scheduled in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday.

