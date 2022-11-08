Read full article on original website
Hailey Rain
2d ago
I just want to say that if any democrats are elected in PA blame the swamp cities . I’m in a subburb in Chester county … it’s so Red here. At the voting place we were all celebrating and saying today is the day we save our country . People were whooping n clapping , if there was a democrat anywhere in the building they didn’t say a peep lol.
Reply(52)
87
Guest
2d ago
They’ve already said it could take days for Pa results because of counting mail in ballots. We all know how the democrats love their mail in ballots! I guess they’re too lazy to go to the polls & vote in person!
Reply(42)
35
Jessica Hearst
2d ago
Both oz and fitterman are horrible ppl! Either one of them in office is gonna be real bad either way! We are all doomed!
Reply(9)
22
Related
Democrats claim they have enough seats to flip state House
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While votes are still being counted across the state, Pennsylvania Democrats claimed they will have enough seats to flip the state House. It would be the first time Democrats have controlled the House since Ed Rendell was governor in 2010. Experts said a split legislature could create a gridlock between both parties. "This is how democracy is supposed to work. What it means is they're going to have to work with each other to get the bills hammered out," said Luke Sheahan, professor of political science at Duquesne University. "You have one controlled by one party, one controlled by...
WGAL
Pennsylvania US Senate candidates await election results
It's election night, and the candidates are waiting for results to start coming in. The race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat is being watched around the country, as it could determine the balance of power in the Senate. Mehmet Oz. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is holding an...
State College
A Judge Did Not Change Pennsylvania’s Ballot Deadline for the 2022 Election
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. A judge in Pennsylvania did not order local officials to count mail ballots received...
Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
WGAL
Election results: Pennsylvania Congressional races
WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. Susquehanna Valley voters cast their ballots in three U.S. House races. They are:. 9th District: Dan Meuser (R) vs Amanda Waldman (D). 10th District: Scott...
WGAL
Election results: Pennsylvania state Senate races
WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania State Senate races. The tables at the top show results for candidates seeking to represent districts in the Susquehanna Valley. The results displayed via the dropdown menu at the bottom of this article are statewide. If you do not see the statewide results, go to this page.
Washington Examiner
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
WNEP-TV 16
How long until some Pa. Election Results are revealed?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It could take a few days to find out which party will control Congress, similar to what was seen in Pennsylvania in both 2020 & 2021. Some races are expected to be close, and some states, including Pennsylvania, have already warned counting could take days to complete.
phillyvoice.com
Pennsylvania's governor race: Doug Mastriano faces off against Josh Shapiro
Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro face off in Tuesday's election to determine the 45th governor of Pennsylvania. The race may shape the future of abortion rights, voting access, and criminal justice reform in the state, among other pressing issues. Early Wednesday morning, Shapiro held his lead over Mastriano...
Voters hope the Nov. 8 election results signal a new day in Pennsylvania politics | Social Views
One of our readers felt compelled to send a message in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after it was clear both Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman had won. “Americans rejected Donald Trump,” he wrote. “He alone cost the Republicans. This will change the narrative of our country.”
Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both won.
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Here's Where To Find Central Pennsylvania Election Returns, PA Board Of Elections Says
With so many seats up to flip the eyes of the nation seem to be on Pennsylvania and everyone says they have results but who should you trust?. There have already been ballot issues leading to voting hours being extended in one Pennsylvania county. And to complicate the issues, the...
Why AP called Pennsylvania governor race for Josh Shapiro
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Doug Mastriano could not catch up to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s lead in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The deeper into the night it got, the clearer it was that the GOP state senator couldn’t overtake Shapiro’s lead. That’s when The Associated Press...
wtae.com
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Summer Lee is the projected winner of Pennsylvania's Congressional District 12 race, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. Lee, a second-term state House member, lawyer and former labor organizer, comes from the party's progressive wing. She was endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the two-time presidential candidate and a leading voice in the Democratic Party’s left wing who came to campaign for Lee.
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Glenn Thompson keeps his seat in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District
The lawmaker was elected to his eighth term in the U.S. House.
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro cast their ballots
The candidates for Pennsylvania governor cast their ballots Tuesday morning. Republican Doug Mastriano voted in Franklin County. Democrat Josh Shapiro voted in Montgomery County. One of them will replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has reached the term limit.
What we will (and won’t) know on election night in Pennsylvania for the 2022 midterms
From how votes are counted to how races are called, here’s what to expect Tuesday night.
Comments / 195