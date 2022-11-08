Trio of young women will represent the esteemed Fourth of July event as the court The trio of young women who will represent the St. Paul Rodeo in 2023 are set. Mary Olney, Jessica Lincoln and Jenna Singer were chosen recently as the rodeo court for the esteemed Fourth of July event. As such, they will appear at events across Oregon as ambassadors for the rodeo. "They represent the rodeo and western industry for those attend the St. Paul Rodeo and beyond," said a release from the organization. Olney, a 21-year-old Beavercreek resident, was named queen. Lincoln, of Hillsboro, and...

SAINT PAUL, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO