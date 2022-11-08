Read full article on original website
Related
GNTC announces Free Application Week for the spring semester
Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week, Nov. 7-11, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the spring semester. During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the spring semester is Nov. 29. Classes are scheduled to begin […] The post GNTC announces Free Application Week for the spring semester appeared first on Polk Today.
St. Paul Rodeo chooses royalty
Trio of young women will represent the esteemed Fourth of July event as the court The trio of young women who will represent the St. Paul Rodeo in 2023 are set. Mary Olney, Jessica Lincoln and Jenna Singer were chosen recently as the rodeo court for the esteemed Fourth of July event. As such, they will appear at events across Oregon as ambassadors for the rodeo. "They represent the rodeo and western industry for those attend the St. Paul Rodeo and beyond," said a release from the organization. Olney, a 21-year-old Beavercreek resident, was named queen. Lincoln, of Hillsboro, and...
anglerschannel.com
Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For Economic Impact
Each morning, large crowds of fans gathered at legendary Green Pond Landing in Anderson, S.C., to watch takeoff for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell. Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. November 9, 2022. Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For...
Comments / 0