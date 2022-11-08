Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
Odds released for Odell Beckham Jr.’s next team — who's the favorite?
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are heating up. Beckham is expected to be cleared to play by the end of the week, according to Jay Glazer. That means he is getting closer to signing with a team. Beckham has been taking his time while rehabbing, patiently waiting to see how...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe T.J. Watt's Status
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10. T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return. Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety...
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Look: Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Coach 1 NFL Quarterback
Sean Payton was on ESPN's "Manningcast" this Monday to discuss the Ravens-Saints game. While on the broadcast, he made a very interesting comment about Lamar Jackson. When asked what stands out about Jackson's skillset, Payton said, "Well, the No. 1 thing is, I have a chance to be free agent, and he has a chance to be a free agent -- I would say that first."
Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction
There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Jimmy Johnson makes it clear, he would like to see the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl
The coach who built the dynasty ’90s Cowboys has a new book, and Jimmy Johnson does not root against his old team
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear
Jerry Jones is in full recruiting mode right now. Jones, who's the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trying to get free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with them. He thinks that Beckham Jr. would look "pretty good" in a Cowboys helmet. "He is someone we have...
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects Chiefs to be in a dogfight for AFC’s top seed
The AFC conference standings are already tight at the top.
The Spun
