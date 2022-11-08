ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the "Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year." Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone's staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Mets make decision on Carlos Carrasco

The New York Mets have elected to pick up Carlos Carrasco's $14 million club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Before this decision, Max Scherzer was the only starting pitcher that was a lock for the 2023 season, with David Peterson...
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says

Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could sign...
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Mets decline to make qualifying offer to starting pitcher

Billy Eppler has a lot of decisions to make right now. The latest news is that the New York Mets have decided against making a qualifying offer to Taijuan Walker. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday: The Mets decided not...
