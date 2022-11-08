Read full article on original website
Cherry Street Mission volunteers excited to serve on Thanksgiving Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Most people learn in grade school that sharing is caring. But the volunteers of the Toledo-based Cherry Street Mission Ministries said lesson means more when used in the real world. 62-year-old John Heinl said he started working with the mission because it reminds him of the...
sent-trib.com
BG church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes a sloppy Joe sandwich, vegetable, fruit cup and a cookie. The food...
13abc.com
Gibsonburg to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk
GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Gibsonburg is continuing its holiday tradition of hosting its Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk next month. The event will take place on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. The 5K run an walk will start and finish at Gibsonburg Town Hall on N. Webster Street.
Food truck owner brings community together with free meals on Thanksgiving Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels in Toledo, said when he was younger, unemployment became an ongoing burden for him. He started working at a factory, but for 11 years, he was missing out on his passion. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed him to become...
Beacon
Hal and Diane Hawk to host free Veterans Day Lunch at Jet Express
For the second year, Crown Battery and Hal and Diane Hawk want to honor local veterans with a free Veterans Day Lunch. Any veteran and a family member or friend can enjoy a free meal provided by the heralded Bistro 163 in Port Clinton. The Veterans Day Lunch will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Jet Express Island Port Bar & Grill by the Port Clinton drawbridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Your guide to the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 1 million lights will illuminate the Toledo Zoo on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Lights Before Christmas returns for the holiday season. The display has been voted Best Zoo Lights in the Nation by USA Today twice and received nominations in several other years, including 2022. As with previous years, the lights show and special viewing hours will be available until Dec. 31.
sent-trib.com
Shop, eat at church holiday bazaar in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry St/, is having the annual holiday bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The canned items (in pint or quart jars) are the famous snippled beans, crystal pickles, beets, corn relish, dill and bread/butter pickles. All food items we sell are in plastic or Styrofoam carryout containers. Ready-to-go soups are snippled bean, vegetable beef, chili and chicken paprikash. Sandwiches (with buns) are beef, chicken, sloppy Joes and smoked sausage. Individual portions of homemade desserts are available, as well as Christmas items, walker bags, pumpkin rolls, homemade bakery including homemade pies, buckeyes and candy.
13abc.com
Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods to hold second town hall meeting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding its second town hall meeting Wednesday. The town hall meeting will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church. Organizers say this event is part of an ongoing series of coalition meetings...
sent-trib.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins
The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
WTOL-TV
'Toys, trains and candy canes': Here's what you can expect at the BG Holiday Parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade is just around the corner: whether you're there in person or watching a live broadcast, here's what you can expect from the 67th annual event. With the holiday season ramping up, celebrations will be underway in downtown Bowling Green...
13abc.com
Red Cross urges donors to give as flu season could impact blood supply
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and the flu season on blood supply. The Red Cross says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu...
60-year-old vet marches from Toledo to Ann Arbor for veteran suicide awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — Veterans Day is Friday, and 60-year-old Toledo veteran Kelly Haskin is walking 50 miles with a military backpack across state lines to Ann Arbor as part of the Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The march was created to call attention to veteran suicides...
13abc.com
African Safari Wildlife Park to offer free admission to military members, veterans
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is offering free admission to current members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces for Veterans Day. The free admission will be offered between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. African Safari Wildlife Park says there will also be a discounted price of $10 per person for friends and family who will be riding in the same vehicle with a veteran or current military member.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Arrowwood Archery Range
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks takes aim at Arrowwood Archery Range in Bowling Green. Visit Wood County Park District to more information. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
Home heating dangers, safety tips as winter approaches
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc, “The biggest thing is carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”. And it’s a huge concern when it comes to heating your home in the winter. “Furnaces, hot water tanks, anything that is operated...
13abc.com
Head-on crash wrecks pick-up truck used to plow veterans’ driveways
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A head-on crash caught on camera shows more than just an accident. It shows one man’s plans to plow this winter going out the window. “It’s real easy for me with a plow. Back up, drop the plow, hit the gas pedal,” explained Brad McClure. He’s known throughout his neighborhood for plowing out driveways as an act of service.
13abc.com
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St. on Wednesday. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reports...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Fire Division extinguishes 4 fires started in park woods
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating suspected arson in the woods off Kenwood Avenue. Bowling Green Fire Division responded to multiple fires Monday at 12:47 p.m., on property owned by the Wood County Park District. According to the fire division’s Deputy Chief Tony Zmarzly, they were notified of...
Jake & Cooper's Bark Park to be announced Thursday in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — A new dog park will celebrate its grand opening in the spring of 2023 in Oregon. Jake & Cooper's Bark Park will be officially announced at 3 p.m. Thursday at 2960 Pickle Rd., the entrance to the Eastern Community YMCA. The new park sits on 2.3...
13abc.com
Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday. According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.
