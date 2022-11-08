ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

sent-trib.com

BG church offers free drive-thru dinner

A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes a sloppy Joe sandwich, vegetable, fruit cup and a cookie. The food...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Gibsonburg to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk

GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Gibsonburg is continuing its holiday tradition of hosting its Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk next month. The event will take place on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. The 5K run an walk will start and finish at Gibsonburg Town Hall on N. Webster Street.
GIBSONBURG, OH
Beacon

Hal and Diane Hawk to host free Veterans Day Lunch at Jet Express

For the second year, Crown Battery and Hal and Diane Hawk want to honor local veterans with a free Veterans Day Lunch. Any veteran and a family member or friend can enjoy a free meal provided by the heralded Bistro 163 in Port Clinton. The Veterans Day Lunch will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Jet Express Island Port Bar & Grill by the Port Clinton drawbridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Your guide to the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 1 million lights will illuminate the Toledo Zoo on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Lights Before Christmas returns for the holiday season. The display has been voted Best Zoo Lights in the Nation by USA Today twice and received nominations in several other years, including 2022. As with previous years, the lights show and special viewing hours will be available until Dec. 31.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Shop, eat at church holiday bazaar in Pemberville

PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry St/, is having the annual holiday bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The canned items (in pint or quart jars) are the famous snippled beans, crystal pickles, beets, corn relish, dill and bread/butter pickles. All food items we sell are in plastic or Styrofoam carryout containers. Ready-to-go soups are snippled bean, vegetable beef, chili and chicken paprikash. Sandwiches (with buns) are beef, chicken, sloppy Joes and smoked sausage. Individual portions of homemade desserts are available, as well as Christmas items, walker bags, pumpkin rolls, homemade bakery including homemade pies, buckeyes and candy.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins

The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Red Cross urges donors to give as flu season could impact blood supply

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and the flu season on blood supply. The Red Cross says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

African Safari Wildlife Park to offer free admission to military members, veterans

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is offering free admission to current members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces for Veterans Day. The free admission will be offered between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. African Safari Wildlife Park says there will also be a discounted price of $10 per person for friends and family who will be riding in the same vehicle with a veteran or current military member.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Arrowwood Archery Range

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks takes aim at Arrowwood Archery Range in Bowling Green. Visit Wood County Park District to more information. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Home heating dangers, safety tips as winter approaches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc, “The biggest thing is carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”. And it’s a huge concern when it comes to heating your home in the winter. “Furnaces, hot water tanks, anything that is operated...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Head-on crash wrecks pick-up truck used to plow veterans’ driveways

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A head-on crash caught on camera shows more than just an accident. It shows one man’s plans to plow this winter going out the window. “It’s real easy for me with a plow. Back up, drop the plow, hit the gas pedal,” explained Brad McClure. He’s known throughout his neighborhood for plowing out driveways as an act of service.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St. on Wednesday. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reports...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Fire Division extinguishes 4 fires started in park woods

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating suspected arson in the woods off Kenwood Avenue. Bowling Green Fire Division responded to multiple fires Monday at 12:47 p.m., on property owned by the Wood County Park District. According to the fire division’s Deputy Chief Tony Zmarzly, they were notified of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday. According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.
DUNDEE, MI

