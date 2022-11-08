Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen...
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State speaks as polls close on Election Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman held a press conference at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania had a “relatively incident-free” midterm election, and thanked election officials across the Commonwealth for...
EXPLAINER: What’s known about delays in Nevada vote count
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada’s high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here’s a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
Election results and resources
Election results for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, Pennsylvania Governor race, and local elections will be published here on November 8. Visit Your Election Headquarters for complete coverage of the 2022 midterm Election.
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
