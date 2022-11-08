Read full article on original website
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Manifest'
An ironic workplace comedy and a dating reality show are also trending on the streaming service.
Chris Rock will the be first comedian to live stream a Netflix comedy special
Chris Rock will be the first comedian to air a live streaming special on Netflix, the company has announced. Details are scarce, but the special is expected to air globally in early 2023. Rock previously collaborated with Netflix on the comedy special “Tamborine” in 2018. He also appeared at the streamer’s “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival earlier in 2022, appearing alongside Dave Chappelle.
3 Workplace Comedies to Watch If You Like ‘Blockbuster’ on Netflix
Looking for another workplace comedy to watch once you're done with Netflix's 'Blockbuster'? These series feature similar humor and capture real-world themes.
‘Like Leatherface wearing the face of his victims’: Netflix fans condemn ‘sick’ irony of Blockbuster series
Netflix viewers have criticised the “sick” irony behind the premise of its latest comedy series Blockbuster.The eight-episode sitcom stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees of the last Blockbuster Video store.While the now-defunct chain of video and DVD rental shops was once criticised for driving small independent competitors out of business, Blockbuster has since become an object of fond nostalgia for many people in the age of streaming.However, as many viewers have pointed out, there’s a strange irony in Netflix developing a series celebrating the charm of Blockbuster, when the streaming service had a large hand in the...
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
nexttv.com
ABC Reveals Midseason Premieres, Including ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Parent Test’
ABC has announced its midseason premiere dates, which include The Parent Test, on December 15 following Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, before slipping into its regular time period January 5, and The Bachelor on January 23. The Parent Test is based on an Australian show, and explores the...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
Netflix renews 'Monster' and 'The Watcher' for new seasons
Netflix's "Monster” and “The Watcher" have been renewed for more seasons. "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is the streaming service's second most popular English series.
Netflix show 'The Watcher,' based on creepy Westfield home, renewed for season 2
As millions of "The Watcher" fans have learned firsthand, the Netflix show doesn't have much to do with the 2014 story of a Westfield home that was plagued with sinister, anonymous letters that the show was inspired by. But that doesn't seem to matter too much. Netflix viewers have collectively watched more than...
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
tvinsider.com
‘Forever’: Netflix Orders Series Based on Judy Blume’s Novel
Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation and as a Netflix series. The streaming service has ordered Forever to series, from showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Girlfriends). This is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix. It is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”
Monster is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix
Following a record-breaking debut, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spawned a new franchise for Netflix. On Monday, Netflix renewed the Monster anthology series, which will follow “other monstrous figures who have impacted society” in future installments. The new seasons will not focus on Jeffrey Dahmer.
Mike Schank: A Unique Music and "American Movie" Star Has Died
He was not your average music artist or actor. In fact, he was not your average anything. He was not considered glamorous, or could not be described in any typical or traditional Hollywood manner. He was unique, to say the least, and was beloved by his own band of countless fans.
‘Call Me Kat’ Viewership Jumps 28% Following Leslie Jordan’s Death
In the wake of the tragic death of Leslie Jordan on Oct. 24, viewers are rallying around his final performances. Fox’s “Call Me Kat” saw a spike in its audience for the first episode to air following series regular Jordan’s fatal car crash with 1.4 million people tuning in to Season 3 Episode 5 on Oct. 27. That statistic, which comes via Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data, marks a 28% jump in viewership for the Fox comedy. After the third season of “Call Me Kat” premiered with 1.2 million viewers on Sept. 29, the show’s audience steadied, with Episodes 2,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week
The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
‘Blockbuster’: Nostalgic Series Arrives Just as Netflix Launches Old-Fashioned Cable-Like Subscriptions
Along with their new nostalgic series 'Blockbuster,' Netflix has also gone retro and recently debuted their new payment option.
AdWeek
Chris Rock to Make History as First Entertainer to Perform Live on Netflix
Will make history as the first entertainer to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live global streaming event. Rock’s comedy special is set to stream in early 2023, additional details to come. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our...
