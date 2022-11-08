ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
Wisconsin Dems' good night includes blocking supermajorities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats scored a major victory in Tuesday’s election when they staved off Republican hopes to win supermajorities that would have allowed them to legislate without fear of vetoes by a Democratic governor. The Democrats remain a feeble minority in heavily gerrymandered Wisconsin. But they just managed to retain enough seats to prevent Republicans from the two-thirds majorities that could have overridden the vetoes that Gov. Tony Evers used frequently in his first term. Republicans needed to flip five Assembly seats and one in the Senate. They got the Senate seat when Romaine Quinn defeated Kelly Westlund for an open seat in far northwestern Wisconsin. But Democrats defended three of the six seats Republicans had targeted in the Assembly.
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin...
Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms

MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
Evers wins reelection after giving underage students alcohol, fun drugs

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. The Wisconsin governor’s race concluded early Wednesday morning when Tim Michels conceded to incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. Leading Michels by roughly 90,000 votes, Evers seems to have even more support than in his first victory against Scott Walker in 2018.
Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/

