Read full article on original website
Related
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
Wisconsin Dems' good night includes blocking supermajorities
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats scored a major victory in Tuesday’s election when they staved off Republican hopes to win supermajorities that would have allowed them to legislate without fear of vetoes by a Democratic governor. The Democrats remain a feeble minority in heavily gerrymandered Wisconsin. But they just managed to retain enough seats to prevent Republicans from the two-thirds majorities that could have overridden the vetoes that Gov. Tony Evers used frequently in his first term. Republicans needed to flip five Assembly seats and one in the Senate. They got the Senate seat when Romaine Quinn defeated Kelly Westlund for an open seat in far northwestern Wisconsin. But Democrats defended three of the six seats Republicans had targeted in the Assembly.
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin...
‘Boring wins’: Tony Evers declares victory in Wisconsin governor race; challenger Tim Michels concedes
After the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in state history, Gov. Tony Evers will win a second term as Wisconsin governor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms
MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
Bryan Steil wins race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil is headed back to Washington, D.C., to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Steil’s favor just before 11:30 p.m. Steil won with 55% over Democratic challenger Ann Roe at 44% and Charles Barman at 0.8% as of 11:30 p.m. “I am grateful for the continued support of the...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Greater Milwaukee Today
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
Derrick Van Orden wins Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat
Republican Derrick Van Orden has won the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat, TMJ4 News projects.
Daily Cardinal
Evers wins reelection after giving underage students alcohol, fun drugs
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. The Wisconsin governor’s race concluded early Wednesday morning when Tim Michels conceded to incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. Leading Michels by roughly 90,000 votes, Evers seems to have even more support than in his first victory against Scott Walker in 2018.
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
Wisconsin Secretary of State race still too close to call
The campaigns of both Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican contender Amy Loudenbeck said they will wait and see.
CBS 58
Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of absentee ballots
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A Wisconsin judge on Monday, less than 14 hours before polls opened,...
Wisconsin Watch
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
861
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT
The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/
Comments / 0