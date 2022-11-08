Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Police identify man they say escaped officers in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search is underway after police say a partially handcuffed suspect was able to escape officers and crash a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser in the process. Police say Christian Pierce is wanted for questioning. Police tell us the incident happened Thursday morning after officers...
WKYT 27
Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
k105.com
Wildfires burning nearly 2,000 acres in eastern Ky. Leitchfield FD responds to nearly 10 grass/woods fires.
Firefighters in eastern Kentucky continue to battle a growing number of forest fires, including a massive fire in Breathitt County, as dry weather and windy conditions turn Kentucky into a tinder box. A fire has burned more than 1,000 acres in Breathitt County, according to the Watts Caney Fire Department....
Homeless dogs left without food following Anderson County animal shelter burglary
The Anderson County Animal Care and Control shelter has been burglarized.
wymt.com
Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estill County wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill county wildfires are affecting people and pets. We are told an Estill County resident called Paws 4 the Cause, in Lexington, saying the flames are encroaching on the county animal shelter and the animals need to get out, on Tuesday. A last-minute scramble...
fox56news.com
2021 homicide still under investigation in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are asking for help from the public regarding a 2021 homicide investigation. On Oct. 3, 2021, officers gathered around the area of Killarney Lane and Eastern Bypass regarding a complaint of gunshots. At the scene, the police found Alexis Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound.
wymt.com
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
Scam targets Laurel County Public School students, parents
Laurel County Public Schools announced Wednesday it has been made aware of a texting scam targeting Laurel County parents.
fox56news.com
Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
k105.com
Wildfire consumes up to 500 acres in Estill Co. Elevated fire danger in Grayson Co.
A wildfire has consumed up to 500 acres in Estill County. Estill County Emergency Management estimates, as of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned between 300 and 500 acres of land. Fire crews are concentrating on protecting property, as the Kentucky Department of “Forestry is providing manpower and equipment to help try and contain the fire.”
lakercountry.com
Jamestown woman taken to hospital following wreck on parkway
A Jamestown woman was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle wreck on the Cumberland Parkway Monday morning. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Ravin Davis was operating a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle, entering the median and then entered the westbound lanes before overcorrecting and entering back into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the median.
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
wymt.com
One juvenile in custody following bomb threat at Southern Kentucky school
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One school is safe and one juvenile is in custody following a bomb threat in Southern Kentucky. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wayne County Middle School in Monticello around 10:30 Tuesday morning after the school resource officer was notified of a note found on a bathroom wall.
Probable cause moves deadly Ky. officer-involved crash case forward
The man accused of killing a London police officer appeared before a judge Tuesday following the discovery of new evidence.
wdrb.com
Clark County sheriff-elect posts about Charlestown mayor after defeating her husband in race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning. On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva." Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark...
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
Somerset crash traps victim in drive-thru
A driver in Somerset had their coffee run disrupted Tuesday morning following an accidental crash.
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
Memphis mother responds to video showing daughter being attacked, called racial slurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis. Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.
lakercountry.com
Wayne County man arrested after lying drunk in creek, fighting police
A Wayne County man was arrested over the weekend after falling over a bridge and lying in a creek drunk, and later eventually trying to fight police. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
