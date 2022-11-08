Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
Kerry Washington's $4,000 Leather Pants Have the Same Edgy Detail as These Leggings That Start at $20
We found comfy moto leggings from Amazon, Spanx, Nordstrom, and Free People Ever see someone wearing an outfit that makes your jaw literally drop? That's exactly what happened when Kerry Washington paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. The Reasonable Doubt star strutted into the New York City venue wearing an all-black look that turned heads — and it came at a price. Washington combined a couple of cold weather trends Hollywood has been loving recently, including a $4,850 wool Balmain blazer in...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!
If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
The One Foundation Mistake That Ages You Instantly, According To Professional MUAs
Foundation can feel like a high-risk cosmetic — once it’s applied it’s difficult to remove and start over, especially if you’ve already completed your eye makeup and don’t want to start over. But it’s also the one cosmetic that can automatically make you look like you’re glowing (absent of any other makeup) or like your skin is actually worse than it is without makeup. How you apply foundation makes all the difference in the world. Great foundation application actually starts before you add a drop of makeup to your face. This is the one foundation mistake that ages you instantly, according to professional makeup artists and beauty experts.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Dark Lipstick Mistakes At All Costs—They Age You Instantly!
Dark lipsticks are always a timeless staple for autumn, and as seen with current TikTok beauty trends, this fall is no exception. We checked in with a professional makeup artist for two common mistakes to avoid with dark lipstick, and other helpful tips and hacks for mature beauties when it comes to lip products. Read on for suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and author. “I always make the disclaimer that makeup is (for many) a form of self-expression, and if you love something, you should do it regardless of rules,” Brice says, but adds, “that said, there are a few things that can make people look older in terms of lipstick and liner.”
Hypebae
Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
housebeautiful.com
Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range
Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall
Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week
If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
Roman Holiday! Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Spotted Getting Cozy With Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez In Italy
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted enjoying a romantic Roman holiday over the weekend, cozying up with his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, while on a lunch date in the Italian capital. On Saturday, October 15, the pair enjoyed a meal at hotspot Aroma, smooching and sipping glasses of what appeared...
Comments / 2