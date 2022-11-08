ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 15

Brenda Wyatt
2d ago

The Western Branch area of Chesapeake is in the same district with Norfolk... why?! It makes no sense! It's gerrymandering at its worst!

Reply(1)
6
Sandra Cummins
2d ago

everything they do and that office affects all of Virginia not just the rich people in Virginia Beach it's wrong

Reply(1)
5
Michael
1d ago

If people would actually fill out the census forms this wouldn't be an issue. There are to many people that are afraid to answer the the census because of some unexplained fear. Mostly those who live in public housing.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great

Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Court orders Suffolk polling location to stay open past 7 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A court ordered a Suffolk polling location to stay open 20 minutes extra due to an issue with the voting machines earlier Tuesday. The precinct affected was East Suffolk Recreational Center, which didn't open until 6:20 a.m., according to Suffolk General Registrar Burdette Lawrence. The delayed...
SUFFOLK, VA
WFXR

Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy