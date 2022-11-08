Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup RosterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Approve $1.5B for New Convention Center and Fair Park RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction
There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
Bryan Broaddus predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Cowboys in a couple weeks
Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus of the Audacy Original Podcast “Love of the Star” talked about the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors and made a prediction for when – and where – he’ll sign.
Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. might be making his return to the NFC East in the near future. New York Giants fans will like the sound of that until they realize that they're not the betting favorites to sign him. The team that currently has the best odds of bringing OBJ in is the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear
Jerry Jones is in full recruiting mode right now. Jones, who's the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trying to get free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with them. He thinks that Beckham Jr. would look "pretty good" in a Cowboys helmet. "He is someone we have...
Veteran NFL Tight End Cut Following Loss On Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams cut veteran tight end Kendall Blanton after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday. Blanton has appeared in four games for the Rams this season, reeling in two catches for 35 yards. Blanton originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He saw...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
Report: 1 NFL Team Has "Leaned In" To Odell Beckham Jr. Talks
The Cowboys have continued their public flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and according to NFL media's Ian Rapoport, Dallas is "leaning in" to the surrounding OBJ talk "big time." Appearing on "Good Morning Football," RapSheet had this to say on the situation down in Big D:
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Yardbarker
Should the Dallas Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr?
As the NFL trade deadline passed on November 1st, the Dallas Cowboys did not trade for a receiver. There were many reports over the past week about the Cowboys trying to trade for Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. But they could not get a deal done with either team.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
CeeDee Lamb Reacts To Cowboys' Interest In Odell Beckham
For the past two weeks, there has been a lot of discussions about Odell Beckham Jr. potentially signing with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' wide receiver room is currently being led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. On Thursday, the former was asked about the team showing interest in Beckham.
Yardbarker
“Reports” About Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Are Unequivocally False
If you’re not too keen on the musings of Raider Nation on Twitter, this story might sound confusing, even downright stupid. However, last night, “Raiders Twitter” was ablaze with conjecture surrounding Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. While none of the Raiders’ beat writers nor any verified sources such as Ian Rapoport were reporting anything, Jacobs found himself trending for the wrong reasons.
atozsports.com
Cowboys can’t let golden opportunity slip through their fingers
News around the Dallas Cowboys was jumping on Tuesday, mainly because of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. Not only did team owner Jerry Jones say how good a star would look on his helmet, but All-Pro linebacker, Micah Parsons, did some recruiting of Odell also. The communication between Parsons and...
Look: Odell Beckham Responds To Micah Parsons' Message
Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons got plenty of engagement from his Odell Beckham tweet on Tuesday, including from the man himself. Just an hour after Micah's public pitch for the three-time Pro Bowler to come to Dallas, OBJ shot back, "Lolol sheeeed u tell me!? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go."
12up
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 0