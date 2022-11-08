Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
EC3 Talks Feeling "At Home" in NWA, Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman's WWE Returns (Exclusive)
The National Wrestling Alliance gained some star power earlier this year. Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 arrived in a new yet familiar territory at NWA 74, defeating Mims in under five minutes. While the past few months have been EC3's first experience in the NWA, this is not the first time that he has worked for Billy Corgan. The Smashing Pumpkins singer previously held corporate positions in TNA while EC3 reigned with that promotion's top prize.
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
Rhea Ripley Promises To Make Mia Yim Pay After WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. The results speak for themselves as she continues to be one of the highlights of WWE television. Ripley was also blindsided by a returning Mia Yim and now Ripley finally reacted to that surprise she didn’t want.
WWE's Original Idea to Get Roman Reigns to Lose One of His World Championships
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and, by every indication, will enter WrestleMania 39 next April with both titles as his reign as world champion nears 1,000 consecutive days. The closest Reigns came to dropping his title appeared to be at Clash at the Castle in September when Drew McIntyre, backed by a raucous Cardiff crowd, came inches away from putting down "The Tribal Chief." But the debut of Solo Sikoa thwarted that.
List of Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match.
Triple H Expected to Bring Back Iconic WWE Pay-Per-View Event Under the Original Format
Triple H has already begun making changes to WWE and reports suggest that many of the pay-per-view events in 2023 will also be switched up. While The Game appears to be looking to scrap gimmick events, he also seems to be looking to bring back the King of the Ring tournament but wants to allow it to make it return under the original format. This would see the whole tournament take place over one night instead of over various weeks on SmackDown.
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
WWE NXT Star Set For Main Roster Call Up Very Soon
WWE has a roster full of talent in NXT, and a few of them are ready for their big break on the main roster. Ringside News exclusively reported that the company has their eye on five or six people, and Cameron Grimes’ name is a big part of that discussion.
Former WWE Star Backstage At Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Wilkes-Barre, PA and it featured some interesting moments to say the least. Former WWE star Mia Yim returned to join The O.C. and their fight against The Judgment Day, and it sounds like another former WWE star was also in the house. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gene Snitsky was backstage at Monday Night Raw this week.
Timothy Thatcher Comments On Potential WWE Return
Numerous former WWE and NXT stars have been rehired by the company since Triple H took over as head of creative at WWE, including several who were let go in the most recent two years. Timothy Thatcher might be a name like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Hit...
AEW Rampage Spoilers: World Title Eliminator Tournament Winners and All-Atlantic Title Results Revealed
After tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW taped this Friday's episode of Rampage, and for those who would like to know all the spoilery details ahead of the episode, we've got all of them right here. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for this week's Rampage (via Wrestling Headlines), so if you don't want to know it's best to turn back now. The biggest reveals had to do with the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with two matches in the tournament occurring during the episode, though a third match ended up not being taped. Orange Cassidy defended his AEW All-Atlantic Championship and someone was chokeslammed into a chair, so it was a rather loaded episode all in all.
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
Mia Yim Returns During WWE Raw This Week
Mia Yim had a solid gimmick during her time in Triple H’s version of NXT, but she never got the chance to take the success she had on the black and yellow brand to the main roster. Yim was released from her contract because Vince McMahon had no plans for her. Tonight, she mad her return to WWE.
Major Update On John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Status
There has been a major update on the status of John Cena for next year’s WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles. Cena last wrestled for WWE back at SummerSlam in 2021, coming up short against Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship bout, his only match of the year. Cena...
