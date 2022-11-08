Read full article on original website
75 years later: A look back on how veterans transformed FSU
As Florida State University celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 11, it also provides the university community an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of military veterans to the university over the past 75 years and how they’ve helped shape today’s Top 20 public institution. The end of World...
FSU student team wins silver medal for manatee research at Paris competition
A group of undergraduate Florida State University researchers studying manatee deaths traveled to Paris, where they earned a silver medal at an international competition dedicated to innovation in synthetic biology. FSU’s International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) team tied with eight other U.S.-based universities, including Yale, Duke and Stanford, in the...
FSU College of Nursing to launch Institute on Digital Health and Innovation, help solve ‘real-world needs’
Two recently hired faculty members in the College of Nursing are wasting no time making their mark at Florida State University, expanding the college’s footprint through the creation of a new institute focused on the intersection of digital innovation, big data and health care. Lisa Hightow-Weidman and Kathryn Muessig...
Tropical Storm Nicole Update: Tallahassee Campus Closed Nov. 10
This message to all students, faculty and staff has been approved by Kyle Clark, Vice President for Finance and Administration. Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus will be closed for business beginning 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. All classes will be canceled, and all campus offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10.
Tropical Storm Nicole Timekeeping Guidance
This message has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff, for distribution to all Deans, Directors, and Department Heads. Due to the threat of severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole, Florida State University Tallahassee campus will be closed...
FSU Art History professor carves out stunning Ph.D. classroom in Türkiye
Türkiye is home to more than 600 churches carved directly out of rock and volcanic ash. These places of worship, located in the mountainous Cappadocia region, are remnants of a once-flourishing Byzantine Empire. A Florida State University professor and her graduate students traveled to Türkiye in August to establish...
