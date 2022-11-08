NOVEMBER 9, 2022 — The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and the Alamo Colleges District (ACD) today announced an expanded transfer agreement that, for the first time, will allow eligible students to start at any of the five Alamo Colleges and then transfer to UTSA to complete a four-year degree while having educational costs covered at both institutions. The Promise-to-Promise partnership enables Alamo Colleges students in the AlamoPROMISE program to transfer to UTSA and have their tuition and fees covered for up to two academic years through the UTSA Bold Promise program.

