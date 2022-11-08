ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTSA, Alamo Colleges District announce Promise-to-Promise partnership

NOVEMBER 9, 2022 — The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and the Alamo Colleges District (ACD) today announced an expanded transfer agreement that, for the first time, will allow eligible students to start at any of the five Alamo Colleges and then transfer to UTSA to complete a four-year degree while having educational costs covered at both institutions. The Promise-to-Promise partnership enables Alamo Colleges students in the AlamoPROMISE program to transfer to UTSA and have their tuition and fees covered for up to two academic years through the UTSA Bold Promise program.
Roadrunners inch closer to C-USA title game, host Louisiana Tech on Saturday

NOVEMBER 10, 2022 — It’s so close they can taste it. The UTSA Roadrunners need two wins in their final three games to secure first place in Conference USA and host the conference championship game in December. UTSA will kick off this crucial final stretch of the regular season against Louisiana Tech at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, at the Alamodome.
