Kenny Golladay was listed as limited Thursday although the Giants did not hold a practice, meaning the limited tag is simply a prediction. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Golladay has been hampered by injury for a large portion of his time in New York, and he is still trying to work back from a knee injury that has caused him to miss a handful of games this season. Friday's practice report should provide a clearer picture of Golladay's potential status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Golladay is active, he is still a risky flex play as he may be limited in some manner.

