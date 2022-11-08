Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Sell (Week 10)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Who Should I Start: Marcus Mariota, D’Onta Foreman, Kyle Pitts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench.
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Giants Add a DB, Former LB Blake Martinez Retires
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
14 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
Kyler Murray (hamstring) does not participate in Wednesday walkthrough
Any hamstring injury to a mobile football player such as Murray warrants monitoring, and Thursday should provide some additional clarity on his status. He seemed to come out of Sunday's loss fine, and it is possible Arizona is granting him some additional rest and Call of Duty gameplay ahead of Week 10's divisional tilt with the Rams. Murray should provide low-end QB1 status if he is cleared for Sunday.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 10 Must-Start or Sit: Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts
Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads. Joey P., Andrew, and Derek have scoured through all the matchups and highlighted their top...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Week 10 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There are four teams on a bye in Week 10. And there’s a game in Germany on Sunday morning. As a result, the main slates at DraftKings and FanDuel have 10 games to select players from. The following game-by-game look at this week’s main slate will narrow the player pool to a manageable number of options.
Kenny Golladay (knee) projected as limited Thursday
Kenny Golladay was listed as limited Thursday although the Giants did not hold a practice, meaning the limited tag is simply a prediction. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Golladay has been hampered by injury for a large portion of his time in New York, and he is still trying to work back from a knee injury that has caused him to miss a handful of games this season. Friday's practice report should provide a clearer picture of Golladay's potential status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Golladay is active, he is still a risky flex play as he may be limited in some manner.
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Chris Olave, Travis Etienne, Harrison Bryant, Jared Goff
I’m wrong quite often. You can certainly pull the receipts and see that I am a human being who is poor at predicting the future. I enjoy the thrill of trying, nonetheless. Unfortunately, last week’s hot takes turned out about as wrong as they could have been. Aaron...
Erickson’s Week 10 Rankings & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 10. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
Darren Waller placed on IR Thursday
The move comes after Waller recently aggravated his hamstring injury. The 30-year-old last played in Week 4 and has had issues with the hamstring injury since the team's win over the Broncos. Fantasy managers will have to continue to utilize a replacement and hope Waller can come back before the fantasy playoffs.
Marcus Mariota throws for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10
Marcus Mariota completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Atlanta's Week 10 defeat to Carolina. He added three carries for 43 yards. Fantasy Impact:. While Mariota compiled a respectable fantasy performance, he made many ill-advised throws throughout the night, including a...
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Gabe Davis, Khalil Herbert, Antonio Gibson (Week 10)
Fantasy Football Week 10 NFL Pace & Efficiency Preview (2022)
Welcome to FantasyPros’ weekly pace and efficiency report. Each week of the season we’ll survey trends in snap count totals while examining pace and efficiency data. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, and teams that run more plays have more opportunities to score fantasy points. Snap counts are the product of pace and efficiency, so examining each factor provides insight into future game environments, changes in coaching philosophy, and offensive growth or decline throughout the season.
Chuba Hubbard active versus Falcons
Hubbard and RB D'Onta Foreman had a strong outing a few weeks back, but Hubbard has been out, allowing Foreman to operate as the RB1. With Hubbard active, he can be expected to eat into Foreman's workload as the Panthers utilize an RB-by-committee approach.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Raheem Mostert, Curtis Samuel, Mecole Hardman (Week 10)
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Kyler Murray, Juju Smith-Schuster, Kyle Pitts (2022)
A lot of action on the field this past weekend has changed the calculus when it comes to the trade market. Luckily, FantasyPros has you covered. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant trade feedback but every week in this space, we’ll dig even deeper into players that should be moved. There will be the classic one-for-one deals but also deals where multiple pieces would equate to one piece which will be indicated with a ‘-plus’ next to the players’ name.
Thursday Night Football Primer & Start/Sit Advice: Falcons vs. Panthers (Week 10)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews to help you prepare for Thursday Night Football.
