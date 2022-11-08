ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Dwight Howard’s Next Basketball Destination

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05blyP_0j38WsJb00

Was Dwight Howard's last NBA game as a Laker last year?

It appears that 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard has landed with a new basketball team -- but it won't be in the NBA.

Howard took to his personal Instagram page to announce that he will be continuing his pro hoops career with Taiwanese club the Taoyuan Leopards:

The highlights:

"Taiwan, I got some amazing news for you guys. Superman is in the building! I am headed to Taiwan right now to see you guys, playing for the Taoyuan Leopards! It's gonna be insane. I cannot wait to get down there to show you guys how much love I have [for Taiwan]."

Following an 18-year NBA career that seems likely to land him in the Hall of Fame, the 36-year-old was ultimately not signed to any league club to start the 2022-23 season. Rather than wait for a potential midseason opportunity, Howard is clearly taking his future into his own hands with this international move. Look for him to get ungodly numbers in Taiwan.

A lot of pros move on to overseas opportunities once they age out of the league. Two-time All-Star Stephon Marbury is perhaps the most famous example of a player finding outsized success in their second chapter. Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and (brief Laker) Dennis Rodman (separately) played overseas following the end of their NBA careers. Philadelphia 76ers MVP point guard Allen Iverson, Atlanta Hawks small forward Dominique Wilkins, and San Antonio Spurs George Gervin number among the Hall of Famers to take this path. Even Magic Johnson played internationally! After purchasing a club in Sweden, he played for that team during its 1999-2000 campaign as a 40-year-old.

More recent NBA pros like ex-Laker Marc Gasol, one-time Laker Jeremy Lin and no-time Laker Nikola Mirotic are currently still kicking butt abroad.

If this really is it, Howard leaves with quite the league legacy. He was an eight-time All-Star and All-NBA honoree, a five-time All-Defensive Team member, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and of course a champion in 2020 with your Los Angeles Lakers. He was probably the most dominant big man in the league from about 2009-2014.

Across 1242 regular season games with the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers, Howard boasts averages of 15.7 points (on 58.7% field goal shooting), 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals a night.

If this really is the end of his NBA tenure (and it may not be, he could depart the Leopards to join a playoff team late in the season), he will have spent his final league season as a Laker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
RadarOnline

Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach

Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Spun

Look: Howard Stern Has A 2-Word Description Of Kyrie Irving

Legendary radio host Howard Stern is showing Kyrie Irving no mercy even after the NBA star apologized for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Stern lit into Irving on his show Monday morning, calling the Brooklyn Nets point guard a "f-----g moron." "This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag....
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call

Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
SACRAMENTO, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy