On the latest of edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley talks with Auburn Undercover’s Nathan King to learn more about the Tigers. Texas A&M and Auburn have been two of the most disappointing teams in the country. Both teams are looking to snap five-game losing streaks and currently sit at 3-6 overall as they get ready to square off at 6:30 p.m CT Saturday night on the SEC Network. Both programs will need wins in their final three games in order to reach bowl eligibility.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO