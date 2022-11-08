Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10 picks...
Week 10 NFL power rankings: Which team cracks Top 5 after major trade deadline move?
Bradley Chubb and T.J. Hockenson switched teams in what could be Super Bowl-winning moves for their new teams.
NFL power rankings, Week 10: Giants drop one spot to No. 11
NFL.com (13) Stupid bye-week injuries are the worst. On Monday, we learned that safety Xavier McKinney, one of the breakout contributors on Big Blue’s surprisingly stout defense, will be out several weeks after breaking his hand in an ATV accident in Cabo. McKinney is New York’s defensive play-caller and team captain, making the unfortunate circumstances connected to his journey to Mexico all the more troubling for head coach Brian Daboll. New York at least has the benefit of the kind of soft landing McKinney could have used: The Giants get the one-win Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night
The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Vikings Set For Huge Game Against Bills
Where are the Vikings in the power rankings after winning their sixth straight game?
NFL Week 10 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 10 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
Report: Raiders put TE Darren Waller (hamstring) on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Thursday, NFL Network reported, adding four more games to the three he's already missed while trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Waller has not played since Week 5, when he recorded eight offensive snaps against the Kansas...
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns
Cleveland’s week 10 opponent the Miami Dolphins aren’t going to underestimate the Browns, according to their head coach Mike McDaniel.
Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 at Midseason
Officially at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles stand out as the league’s biggest surprise: They weren’t even the favorite to win their division following the 2022 NFL draft, and seven other teams had better odds to win the NFC. Now, they’re the NFL’s only undefeated team and the odds-on favorite to secure the no. 1 seed in the conference. Other surprise teams at midseason are the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams—all for opposite reasons, and you’ll see that reflected in these rankings. The New York Jets, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks are easily the biggest movers compared to my preseason power rankings, as all three have jumped out of the bottom six and into the top half of the league after hot starts. The only team ranked in the exact same spot it was at the start of the season is the Houston Texans—all the way at the bottom.
