Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks And Not Waste Another Year Of His Prime
LeBron James urges Lakers to make a move amid 2-9 start.
Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."
Patrick Beverley says his message to the Lakers locker room amidst this terrible start is that they've got some big hitters coming back.
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
Most fans on social media weren't keen to see Morant and the Grizzlies' animated revelry.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
The former Lakers took the side to task after the game that saw the team slump to a 2-10 run.
The Lakers Are Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook Amid Recent Resurgence
Russell Westbrook generating trade interest amid sixth man of the year bid.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers promised LeBron they would compete to get him to extend, and he doesn’t want to waste another season
The Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at 2-9 and just half a game out of last place in the Western Conference, have not been competitive this season. And from the sound of the latest leaks, LeBron James — as you would expect — is less than pleased about that.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
LeBron James Urged to 'Retire' Amid Backlash for Supporting Kyrie Irving
LeBron James has given his support to Kyrie Irving and said his suspension was "excessive," which has led to many to call for the L.A. Lakers star to retire
Report: Lakers Worked Out Three Free Agents With LeBron Out
Los Angeles will be looking for reinforcements with its superstar sidelined.
Yardbarker
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Lakers Target Two Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking at available forwards in free agency as they need to reinforce their depth with LeBron James getting injured.
Yardbarker
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
NBA
Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start
It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
NBA
What Is First to 15 in NBA Betting?
Sportsbooks have become very creative with the game props they offer on a nightly basis. Sure, you can bet on the moneyline, spread, total, or even player props, but there are opportunities to get truly granular when looking to find betting value in an NBA game. One of those opportunities...
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
Seth Curry leads Nets to win over Clippers
Seth Curry scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and hit the 3-pointer Saturday afternoon that gave the surging Brooklyn
