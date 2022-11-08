Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick hints Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets may have stolen signals
The New England Patriots may have won each of their past two battles, but head coach Bill Belichick still seems
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions
The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Makes Suprise Pick for Offensive Play-Caller
With Frank Reich and Marcus Brady out, who will call plays for the rest of the season for the Colts?
NFL
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) returned to the field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:. *DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Colts-Raiders, pick
The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will resume their longtime rivalry, which dates back to the AFL, and there will be a familiar face for Colts fans on the sideline in an unfamiliar job when the teams meet Sunday. Jeff Saturday, a two-time All-Pro center for the Colts, was...
