Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says getting Clayton Kershaw back 'is a real priority'
The Dodgers have not yet determined whether they’ll make a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said last night at the GM Meetings (Twitter thread via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register). Friedman emphasized that bringing Kershaw back “is a real priority” for the team, adding that “things just feel more right in the world when Kershaw is wearing a Dodgers uniform.” The team did not extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw last year, due largely out of respect for the veteran lefty, whom they didn’t want to force into a rushed decision.
dodgerblue.com
Alex Vesia Thanks Dodgers Fans For Support
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-best 111 games during the regular season and had their sights on another World Series championship, but suffered an early postseason exit at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. It marked a disappointing ending to what otherwise...
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Yardbarker
The NL MVP Award Remains Up For Grabs
With all the finalists for the major MLB awards having been revealed, we are now down to just one week before each of the winners are announced. The National League MVP Award is an interesting race, as it features two St. Louis Cardinals teammates in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt along with Manny Machado.
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
True Blue LA
It’s almost decision time for Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, and Justin Turner
Three big names represent three big decisions for the Dodgers this offseason. First, they’ll need to decide whether to extend Clayton Kershaw a one-year qualifying offer on Thursday. The Dodgers chose not to do so last year to give Kershaw more time to consider his next move, and they’ll likely make the same decision this year, writes Juan Toribio at MLB.com. If Kershaw chooses to sign with L.A., president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that the team would make it a priority to bring him back.
Dodgers News: LA Still Mulling Over Cody Bellinger’s Contract
One of the biggest questions the Dodgers are facing this offseason is what to do with Cody Bellinger. On the one hand, Bellinger won the MVP Award just three years ago and is only 27 years old. On the other hand, he took a big step back in 2020, an even bigger step back in 2021, and not nearly enough of a step forward in 2022, when he posted a 78 OPS+ in 550 plate appearances.
KFVS12
Cardinals slugger Goldschmidt win’s MLB’s Hank Aaron Award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt has won the Hank Aaron Award for the most outstanding offensive performer in the National League. Goldschmidt led the NL in the categories of on-base average and slugging percentage while batting .317 with 35 homers and 115 runs batted in.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Max Muncy
Max Muncy certainly will look back at his 2022 season with a mixed bag of feelings. On one hand, the Dodgers infielder put up a final stat line well short of his talent level and recent track record. But on the flip side, he ended the year with two excellent months following a small adjustment to his swing in late July.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian
Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
Comments / 0